OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share PDA in Festive Holiday Video

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:02 p.m.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are giving a peek into their holidays at home, and fans are loving the inside look at their intimate celebrations.

In new footage uploaded via Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 27—which was set to the tune of the couple's joint song, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas"—the pair appeared in a video montage where they displayed food, family, and fun over Christmas time.

"From our family 2 yours, we hope u had a very merry Christmas :) 🎄🥰 gx," the "Hollaback Girl" singer wrote in the post's caption.

In the clip, Stefani can be seen showing off a huge gingerbread house with each member of the family's name, beautiful decor, and children playing, while also preparing a few different recipes.

In the comment section, supporters of the duo dropped loving notes in response to the "home on the ranch" content.

"I love that you share real life moments of your life. It’s pretty fabulous," one added, while another, instead, wondered if she'd share details of the dishes she made, inquiring, "Do you share recipes?? The pasta looks amazing."

"Both of them have finally found true love and are a very simple couple at home on the ranch. Blake loves those kids like his own and Gwen cherish his Blake no need to say anything negative about either one of them they were simply sharing their Christmas with you," a third wrote, in part.

"I always look forward to your family posts. So much love!!🥰❤️," someone else agreed. 

The two musicians have often shared pieces of their life together after tying the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony on the "God's Country" crooner's ranch in Oklahoma—and from the looks of it, fans still can't get enough of them!

Next: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 2023 Holiday Card Unveiled

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State