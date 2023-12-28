Geno Smith Had Two-Word Message in Support of Russell Wilson After Broncos’ Move

It might seem difficult to remember now, but Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith were once teammates just two short years ago. Smith backed up Wilson in the latter's last two years with the Seahawks.

The rest is history: Smith produced the best year of his career with Seattle in 2022 while Wilson floundered in his first season in Denver. With news breaking Wednesday that Wilson's departure from the Broncos is likely imminent, Smith offered the veteran a message of support.

"FREE 3," Smith wrote on social media Wednesday evening in apparent reference to Wilson's number.

FREE 3 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) December 27, 2023

Wilson has thrown 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 games for Denver this year. The Broncos are 7-8, and will potentially owe Wilson $85 million depending on when they cut hum.

Seattle, meanwhile, is firmly entrenched in the playoff picture for the second straight year. The Seahawks currently sit in seventh place in the NFC race, a game ahead of the eighth-place Minnesota Vikings.