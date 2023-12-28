Fishing update: Williams lakes plenty full this winter

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Winter has arrived in the high country and cool daytime and freezing nighttime temperatures are in the forecast this week for Flagstaff, Williams, and the Mogollon Rim.

Trout, northern pike, and walleye remain active, but warm water species such as largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, and channel catfish are transitioning to their winter routine of congregating in schools around structure and remaining primarily dormant until spring brings warmer weather.

Kaibab Lake

Access to the lake and boat launch are still open, but the campgrounds have closed for the winter season. Powerbait, worms, lures, and flies are good approaches for rainbow trout. Anglers were catching large rainbow trout over the weekend. The limit is 2 bass minimum size 13 inches, the limit is 4 channel catfish, the limit is 4 trout. Only boats with a single 10-horsepower (HP) motor (or less) or single electric motor are allowed on Kaibab Lake.

Cataract Lake - This is the time of year when the day use area on the Coconino National Forest side of the lake closes; check with the South Kaibab National Forest while planning your trip if you plan to camp at the lake. The county park on the other side of the lake stays open all year. The cooler water temperatures should have tiger and brown trout active this week. Only boats with a 10-horsepower motor (or less) or single electric motor are allowed on Cataract Lake. The limit is 2 bass minimum size 13 inches, the limit is 4 cannel catfish, the limit is 4 trout.

City Reservoir

The reservoir level remains full. The city does close access to City Reservoir during the winter months. Check with the City of Williams for information on access. The limit is 2 bass minimum size 13 inches, the limit is 4 channel catfish, the limit is 5 sunfish, the limit is 4 trout.

Dogtown Lake - Access to the lake is open, but the campground is closed for the winter. PowerBait and worms are a good approach for trout. Small (1/8-1/12 oz) inline spinners and spoons in gold, silver, and black are good lure choices. Fly anglers might consider throwing large (#12 or #10) dark-colored (black, brown, purple, olive) bead-headed Wooly Bugger or Simi-seal leeches. Crayfish patterns are also a good bet. Only boats with a single electric motor are allowed on Dogtown Lake. No gas-powered motors. The limit is 2 bass minimum size 13 inches, the limit is 4 trout. Fall is a good time to target brown trout.

Santa Fe Reservoir

Only boats with a single electric motor are allowed on Santa Fe Reservoir. Small brown trout were stocked this fall and are likely active. No gas-powered motors. The limit is 2 bass minimum size 13 inches, the limit is 4 channel catfish, the limit is 4 trout.

Whitehorse Lake

The campground and access to the boat launch are closed for the winter, access is walk in only at this time. Only boats with a single electric motor are allowed on Whitehorse Lake. No gas-powered motors. The limit is 2 bass minimum size 13 inches, the limit is 4 channel catfish. With the drop in temperatures, fish activity is likely minimal.

JD Dam - JD Dam is catch and release only for trout; no trout may be kept; artificial fly and lure only; single-pointed, barbless hooks only. Only boats with a single electric motor are allowed on JD Dam. No gas-powered motors.

Russell Tank

Russell Tank is full for the first time in many years. Successful patterns include PowerBait, worm, and small lures. The limit is 4 trout.

Information provided by AZGFD.