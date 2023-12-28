Firefighters tackle fires near Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Resources from Prescott National Forest responded to the Hackberry Fire near West Spruce Mountain, 7 miles west of Prescott Dec. 18.

The Hackberry Fire was located off Skyline Road and Forest Road 47B.

Estimated at 30 acres, the fire is active and can be seen from Prescott, Skull Valley and Wilhoit, the Prescott National Forest reported.

The Hackberry Fire is burning in grass, brush and timber. Prescott National Forest firefighters will be working to manage and contain the Hackberry Fire utilizing roads, trails and natural features. Additional resources from cooperating agencies have been ordered.

On Dec. 17, firefighters responded to a wildfire in Camp Wood north and west of Prescott. The Melhaney Fire is approximately 8 acres burning near the junction of Forest Road 9 and Forest Road 14. Resources will be on scene today mopping up and securing the line along the fires edge.

There are no properties threatened with either fire.

Recreationists should avoid camping, biking and hiking near the fires and utilize caution while driving the roads as firefighters will be traveling to and from the fire, forest officials said.

More information is available at Prescott National Forest Fire Information (928) 925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott, and following them on Facebook and Twitter.