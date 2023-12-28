ESPN Sideline Reporter Dips Fries in Mayo Dripping From Coach’s Sleeve

Winning a bowl game is one of the most exclusive annual honors in college football. This year, only 41 FBS coaches will have the chance to celebrate a bowl victory with their teams—but not all celebrations are created equally.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte has started a unique—and very sloppy—tradition where after the game the winning coach is doused with gallons of mayonnaise. This year, the lucky(?) recipient was Neal Brown, whose West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday night, 30–10.

Brown took his mayo bath after the game, but before he was interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Harry Lyles Jr. And Lyles came prepared for the interview, bringing some french fries to dip in the mayo that dripped off of Brown.

In what other sport are you going to find a reporter using a coach’s clothes as a way to serve condiments? College football is its own world.