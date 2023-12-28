OFFERS
‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Thursday, December 28

Kelsey Pelzer
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:22 a.m.

Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #200 on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Connections game on Thursday, December 28, 2023

New York Times

If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Thursday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.

Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Thursday, December 28

1. Related to a vehicle
2. The opposite of slow movement
3. Types of animals
4. Names related to music

Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).

A woman is checking the time on her watch

iStock

Connections Game Answers for Thursday, December 28, 2023:

1. PARTS OF A CAR: BUMPER, HOOD, TIRE, TRUNK
2. MOVE QUICKLY: BOLT, DART, DASH, ZIP
3. BIRDS: CARDINAL, JAY, LARK, SWIFT
4. JAZZ LEGENDS: HANCOCK, HOLIDAY, MONK, PARKER

How'd you do?

Did You Miss a Few Days? Let's Catch You Up With Recent Connections Answers

