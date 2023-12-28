OFFERS
City of Prescott eyes $8M land buy to protect airport; bond issue, grants expected to fund purchase

At the Dec. 19 Prescott City Council meeting, council members consider an ordinance approving a settlement and purchase and sale agreement with Chamberlain Development for acquisition of 76.3 acres of land in the Deep Well Ranch Development. (Photo/City of Prescott Arizona)

By Cindy Barks, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 11:38 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An $8 million land purchase that is intended to protect the future of the Prescott Regional Airport will be up for approval by the Prescott City Council this week.

At their voting meeting at 3 p.m., Dec. 19, City Council members considered an ordinance approving a settlement and purchase and sale agreement with Chamberlain Development for acquisition of 76.3 acres of land in the Deep Well Ranch Development.

A city memo on the ordinance states that the purpose of the action would be “for airport protection and to resolve outstanding legal disputes.”

The proposed purchase is the second in what could be a number of airport-area land acquisitions that the city is considering to help protect the future of the Prescott Regional Airport.

The first purchase occurred on Nov. 14, when the council agreed to pay $850,000 to the Chino Valley Irrigation District for a 61-acre parcel of land on the northwest side of the airport. A number of other purchases were also proposed to the council during a study session on Oct. 24 for a series of airport-area land purchases, at a total cost of nearly $23 million.

The purchases are being proposed as a way to protect the area around the airport from future incompatible development.

The memo for this week’s $8 million purchase states, “The subject property consists of approximately 76.3 acres of land this is entitled to residential zoning under the Deep Well Ranch Development Agreement, but falls under airport impact zones 2 and 3.”

During the Oct. 24 meeting, the council considered paying for the proposed land acquisitions through a combination of state and federal grants and bond issues that would involve borrowing the money and paying it back through the city’s general fund revenues.

The airport-area land acquisition is listed on the Dec. 19 meeting agenda just before the council will consider possible action related to the employment of City Manager Gregory, who, during the Oct. 24 council meeting on the proposed airport-area acquisitions, told the council that former Airport Director Robin Sobotta was no longer employed with the city.

