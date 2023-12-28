Budget Bubbly: 10 Great Affordable Bottles to Ring in 2024

It’s Champagne season. As you prep the charcuterie boards, pop the apps in the oven and pull out the noise makers, you’ll want to start considering which bubbly you plan on serving at your New Year’s Eve bash. Champagne is a classic choice, but it can be a little pricey. To help you stretch your bubbly budget a bit further, we broadened our search to other sparkling wines (think Cava, Prosecco and Crémant) that bring the bubbles but with a lower price tag.

To find these great budget-friendly bottles, we talked with a wine expert and also did a deep dive into online reviews to find the highly rated bottles that are worth seeking out. Read on for the 10 best inexpensive sparkling wines to ring in the new year (or any celebration).



Related: 33 Best Wines at Costco

10 Great Budget-Friendly Sparkling Wines

Like a lot of food and drink, what makes a tasty sparkling wine depends on the person drinking it. Some people prefer a sweeter wine; others like to sip on something a bit drier. The 10 bottles below come recommended by a wine expert or have high online ratings with good feedback from customers. We've ranked them by price so you can easily find a bottle that fits your budget.

1. Segura Viudas Cava Brut, $10.99

If you need an elegant bubbly at a low price, then Segura Viudas Cava Brut may be the bottle for you. According to Jeff Jenssen, wine expert and co-author of the book White Wine, the brand is one of the leading producers of Cava in Spain. He describes the wine as having “enticing aromas and flavors of apple, peach, and citrus zest with a touch of freshly cut pineapple in the finish.” Other wine pros have suggested pairing this bottle with soft cheeses, so you might want to bust out your favorite baked brie recipe to go with this wine.

Related: The Best Aldi Wines

2. Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco, $10.99

This Prosecco from Northern Italy is a personal favorite, with notes of white peach, grapefruit and honeydew melon. It’s a medium dry sparkling wine that is perfect for next-day mimosas or happy hour Aperol spritzes. Online reviewers love the price point (of course), but also that it's "smooth and not too sweet and not too dry." This wine is also widely available, so there's a good chance you can find it in a store near you.

3. Gratien & Meyer Crémant de Loire Brut, $16.99

One of the most recommended sparkling wines is the Gratien & Meyer Crémant de Loire Brut by Alfred Gratien (who has been making Crémant since 1864). Crémant is a style of wine that's similar to Champagne, but is produced in other areas of France. (This bottle is produced in the Loire Valley in central France.) It's often much less expensive than Champagne, so it's a good thing to ask about at your local wine shop.

Jenssen highlighted the scents of “white flowers and lemon zest” this sparkling Chardonnay brings. And added that the wine is “bubbly, crisp and clean in the mouth.” Online reviews call out the "golden color and the fine, long-lasting foam," which might be an important note for those folks who like to get an aesthetic shot of their New Year's toast for Instagram. It also pairs well with fish or shellfish, so if oysters or shrimp cocktail are on the menu, this might be a bottle to consider.

4. Gruet Brut, $17.99

New Mexico might not be the first place you think of when you think of sparkling wine, but this bubbly gets high marks. This budget bubbly has a bright, clean flavor and fine bubbles, which look great in the glass and give the wine a certain smoothness. You’ll likely pick up on some floral notes too. Cheers magazine is a fan, too, saying "Made by a family with old ties to Champagne, you will swear that's exactly what you are drinking."

Related: 7 'Cheap But Good' Trader Joe's Wines, According to Fans

5. Lucien Albrecht Crémant d'Alsace Brut, $18.99

This sparkling wine hails from Alsace, France and boasts a subtle but fresh flavor. It’s another Crémant variety that is affordable and guaranteed to be a party or date night hit. Wine expert James Suckling said this wine "smells like walking into a patisserie," which we assume is a nod to its buttery, yeasty notes. Whatever that means exactly, it makes us extra curious to try this bottle.

6. La Marca Prosecco, $18.99

You’ve likely seen this label in the liquor store a time or two. La Marca Prosecco is a known favorite for an Italian sparkling wine, which is advertised to serve five to seven glasses per bottle. It’s not overly sweet, which pairs great with a variety of foods–from cheeses to a fancy seafood platter. Wine expert Natalie McLean is a fan of La Marca and suggests it as a nice bottle for gifting—or for pairing with fried chicken, which is something that we're going to need to try ASAP.

7. Graham Beck Brut Methode Cap Classique, $19.99

This highly rated Cap Classique comes from South Africa and lands just under the $20 price point. It’s a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir blend that pairs well with seafood, making it a top contender for that shrimp cocktail appetizer you plan on passing out.

8. Piper Sonoma Blanc de Blancs, $19.99

Another sparkling Chardonnay is exactly what your celebration ordered. A classic California sparkling wine is the perfect go-to for those Instagram-worthy pictures, with the wine having “lively bubbles and excellent acidity,” per Jenssen. The wine connoisseurs out there may be able to taste flavors of white peach and Granny Smith apple.

9. Chandon NV Brut Classic Sparkling, $23.99

When we say this one is highly rated, it’s highly rated. Ranging from 89 points from Wine Spectator to 95 points from Decanter, this sparkling wine from California is a safe and tasty bet. The Chardonnay and Pinot Noir blend has notes of apple and pear with hints of citrus. Wilfred Wong of wine.com says, "This wine is subtle, fresh, almost complex, and perfect." We'll add that the sleek, sophisticated bottle will also definitely class up the party.

10. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne, $59.99

A true Champagne will come at a higher cost, but if you’re willing to splurge above a $20 price point, this one will be worth it. Classic Veuve Clicquot Champagne is known for its bright yellow label and its balanced flavor. It's dry with golden apple, peach and biscuit notes, though some tasters vote for brioche notes over biscuits. We suspect that either way, they mean the wine has a nutty, toasty almost buttery essence. Pro tip: You can find Veuve at some Costco locations, so if you're a member that might be worth checking into.

Next up: 37 Great Rosé Wines