Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore to Become Majority Owners of Timberwolves and Lynx, per Report
After nearly 30 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly set to be under new majority ownership.
Entrepreneur Marc Lore and former All-Star MLB infielder Alex Rodriguez will take full control of the Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx "as soon as Thursday," according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lore, 52, and Rodriguez, 48, gradually began their takeover in the spring of 2021. The duo previously purchased 40% of the franchises for $600 million.
Per Wojnarowski, this transaction is expected to end with Rodriguez and Lore controlling 80% of the two teams and Taylor controlling 20%.
Under Taylor's long, occasionally tumultuous stewardship, the Timberwolves have made 11 playoff appearances—though the franchise has yet to win a conference title in its 35-year existence. The Lynx, conversely, have a quartet of WNBA titles to their name in that span.
The Timberwolves currently sit in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 22-7.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: