A country just went visa-free for visitors with any passport

As anyone who has traveled internationally will know, the passport one has will make it significantly easier or more difficult to visit certain countries.

In 2023, Japan was taken over by Singapore for the status of the most powerful passport in the world. Citizens of the city-state can visit 192 of the world's 227 countries and travel destinations without a visa while Germany, Italy and Spain tied for second place. The U.S., which was in first place in 2014, is currently in eighth due to worsening relations with several nations over the years.

Related: There is (finally) some good news for those who need to renew a passport

But in an effort to draw in tourists, some nations are moving toward scrapping visas entirely. After getting rid of visas for fellow Africa nations last October, Kenya just announced that anyone regardless of nationality will be able to come to the country without a visa.

A woman poses for a photo with a yellow suitcase, plane tickets and a passport case. Shutterstock

'No longer necessary to carry the burden of applying for a visa...'

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Kenyan President William Ruto announced in a Dec. 12 speech celebrating the country's 60-year independence from Great Britain.

More Travel:

As first reported by CNN, the visas will be replaced by an electronic travel authorization (ETA) that one applies for online rather than at the embassy in advance of one's trip. While significantly easier than the latter, countries that have this type of ETA generally require it for everyone regardless of nationality while those with passports who had visa-free agreements did not previously need to do anything extra.

The countries making up the European Union are currently fine-tuning its European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) that will require Americans and other holders of non-EU passports to apply for travel authorization online before one's trip as well as Entry-Exit System (EES) meant to replace passport stamps to track how non-nationals have stayed in the EU.

The U.S. has had its own Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for visitors from the EU and other visa-exempt countries in place since 2008 (visitors from nearby countries like Canada and Mexico do not need one.)

Will Kenya's attempt to encourage tourists work (and domino to other countries?)

While Kenya's system will still allow the country to screen for and refuse entry to risky travelers, the scrapping of the traditional visa is also a political move meant to portray the country as welcoming to tourists.

Travelers seeking safaris and African culture make up a significant part of Kenya's economy and have increased rapidly since the pandemic. In 2022, income from international visitors soared by more than 83% to $2.13 billion USD since the previous year and local officials have been taking steps to ensure the trend continues by promoting the country as a top tourist destination.

While North American visitors made up the largest portion of international arrivals, Kenya has also been seeing an increasing stream of tourists from China, Japan as well as nearby African countries such as Tanzania and Uganda.

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: welcome home," Ruto said as part of the same Nairobi speech.