93 TikTok Recipes That Are Easy to Make and Actually Taste Good

Philly Cheesesteak Smash Burger Tacos

Ragan Wallake Kitchenette

Is it a sandwich, a taco or a burger? This extra-cheesy take on the viral smash burger taco is a little bit of all of those things and 100% delicious.

Get the recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Smash Burger Tacos

TikTok Cinnamon Rolls

Krista Marshall

Who knew a little heavy cream could totally transform canned cinnamon rolls?

Get the recipe: TikTok Cinnamon Rolls

Chopped Italian Sandwich with Crispy Artichokes

Ragan Wallake Kitchenette

In this autumnal version of the viral sandwich, we add in crispy artichokes and a garlic-and-olive-studded spread that ties the whole thing together. The sandwich is fresh and crispy and creamy and totally delicious.

Get the recipe: Chopped Italian Sandwich with Crispy Artichokes

Baked Feta Pasta

Feel Good Foodie

This cheesy pasta with tomatoes originated in Finland and has become uber popular here too.

Get the recipe: Baked Feta Pasta

Related: 60 Easy Pasta Bake Recipes

Instant Pot Birria Tacos

Parade

They are colorful, crunchy, messy and easy.

Get the recipe: Instant Pot Birria Tacos

Marry Me Chicken

Krista Marshall

This super easy, but so flavorful chicken recipe is rumored to have led to many proposals, so make it for someone you love.

Get the recipe: Marry Me Chicken

Tortilla Fold Hack

Katie Workman

Choose your own toppings whether sweet or savory for this hack!

Get the recipe: Tortilla Fold Hack

Whipped Hot Chocolate

Krista Marshall

There is a reason this fun hot chocolate recipe went viral: It's 100 percent delicious!

Get the recipe: Whipped Hot Chocolate

Cafeteria Noodles

Krista Marshall

These saucy, flavorful noodles cook in one pot for a simple side dish or quick lunch.

Get the recipe: Cafeteria Noodles

Frozen Yogurt Bark

Diabetic Living Diabetes Daily

Greek yogurt plus fruit, nuts and chocolate make this a tasty alternative to other candy barks.

Get the recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark

Spinach Pici Pasta

Sara Feigin

This "pasta" will have you look at spinach in a whole new way.

Get the recipe: Spinach Pici Pasta

Nature's Cereal

Shea Goldstein

Combine fresh fruit, ice and coconut water. So simple. Worth the hype? You be the judge.

Get the recipe: Nature's Cereal

Lizzo's Vegan Ricotta Toast

Sara Feigin

Move over avocado toast, this vegan ricotta toast is the new "it" breakfast.

Get the recipe: Lizzo's Vegan Ricotta Toast

Pasta Chips

Sara Feigin

Everyone's new favorite crunchy snack.

Get the recipe: Pasta Chips

Related: 70 Air Fryer Super Bowl Snacks

Vegan Cheese

Foodmania

You don't have to live a vegan lifestyle to get excited about a new version of cheese.

Get the recipe: Vegan Cheese

Chili Oil Eggs

Sara Feigin

Similar to the famous pesto eggs, this chili oil version packs a big punch of flavor.

Get the recipe: Chili Oil Eggs

Chlorophyll Water

Hello Glow

Not only does this water have detox benefits but its emerald-green tint is eye-catching!

Get the recipe: Chlorophyll Water

Pumpkin Whipped Coffee

Yumna Jawad

The tasty autumnal twist on the famous whipped coffee.

Get the recipe: Pumpkin Whipped Coffee

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Alice Knisley Matthias

Perfect for after playing in the snow on a cold day.

Get the recipe: Hot Cocoa Bombs

Potato Galette

Cooking With Shereen

It is like a hashbrown but 1,000 times better.

Get the recipe: Potato Galette

TikTok Ramen Lasagna Recipe

Katie Workman

This strange, yet kind of brilliant recipe replaces lasagna noodles with ramen noodles, yes ramen noodles.

Get the recipe: Ramen Lasagna

Whipped Lemonade

Sara Feigin

Coffee isn't the only thing getting a whip on. Whipped Lemonade is the summer's hottest drink trend, or should I say coolest?

Get the recipe: Whipped Lemonade

Fake Chicken

Alice Knisley Matthias

Faux, vegan chicken made with just flour, water and some aromatics.

Get the recipe: Fake Chicken

Chocolate Souffle

Eitan Bernath

This chocolate lovers' dessert has gone viral thanks to a creative 19-year-old!

Get the recipe: Chocolate Souffle

Honeycomb Pasta

Cheese Knees

This pasta dish assembled resembles honeycomb, hence the name.

Get the recipe: Honeycomb Pasta

Related: 65 Best Summer Pasta Salad Recipes

Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta Sauce

Ally Meyerowitz

This tasty pasta sauce first went viral during 2020's lockdown, but it is so good it is still going strong!

Get the recipe: Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta Sauce

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nettie Moore

It is hard to believe these addicting cookies have no flour and require only 5 simple ingredients!

Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chickpea Cookie Dough

Momma Fit Lyndsey

This is one of those recipes that you have to try to understand. Trust the process.

Get the recipe: Chickpea Cookie Dough

Carrot Bacon

Nettie Moore

This viral hack has bacon lovers scratching their heads, but loving every bite.

Get the recipe: Carrot Bacon

Ranch Water

Sara Feigin

Don't worry, this ranch water isn't that kind of ranch. This is a totally acceptable tequila cocktail.

Get the recipe: Ranch Water

Vegan Pizza Bagels

Gabrielle Reyes

No, that's not actually pepperoni! Wait until you see what stands in as "pepperoni".

Get the recipe: Vegan Pizza Bagels

Sushi Bake

iStock

If you're a sushi lover, but don't have time for all that rolling, this is your dream come true.

Get the recipe: Sushi Bake

Oreo Mug Cake

Sara Feigin

A single serving dessert sure to become an obsession.

Get the recipe: Oreo Mug Cake

Pesto Eggs

Christine Hadden

The whole internet is freaking out over pesto eggs—a great new breakfast recipe!

Get the recipe: Pesto Eggs

Related: 100 Best Egg Recipes

Butter Swim Biscuits

Juggling Act Mama

Thank you Tiktok for introducing us to these amazing biscuits that are literally swimming in butter!

Get the recipe: Butter Swim Biscuits

Salmon Rice Bowl

iStock

This viral recipe had viewers losing their minds because of an ice cube!

Get the recipe: Salmon Rice Bowl

Watermelon White Claw Grapes

Nettie Moore

A refreshing 21+ snack or these grapes can double for ice cubes in your summer cocktails.

Get the recipe: Watermelon White Claw Grapes

One Pan Egg Sandwich

Nettie Moore

If you have two minutes, you can have one of the tastiest breakfasts imaginable.

Get the recipe: One Pan Egg Sandwich

French Onion Pasta

Carol Bee Cooks

This one-pot wonder is having TikTok users losing their minds because it is that good.

Get the recipe: French Onion Pasta

Hot Cocoa Dip

iStock

This TikTok approved dip is perfect for holiday parties and all winter long.

Get the recipe: Hot Cocoa Dip

Spicy Grilled Corn

Shereen Pavlides

The side dish to put a flavor kick into your summer barbecues.

Get the recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn

Brown Butter Toast

iStock

Crunchy, salty and a little bit sweet- this simple recipe has it all.

Get the recipe: Brown Butter Toast

Healthy Coke

A more nutritious version of Coke made with balsamic vinegar. You will have to be the judge of the flavor.

Get the recipe: Healthy Coke

Vegan Pancake Cereal

Wow It&aposs Veggie

Who would believe that pancake cereal would be a valid vegan option? It is!

Get the recipe: Vegan Pancake Cereal

Related: 100+ Best Vegan Recipes

Grinder Salad Sandwich

The Country Cook

The grinder salad made famous on TikTok is the best topping for this grinder sandwich stacked with flavor.

Get the recipe: Grinder Salad Sandwich

Chipotle's Corn Salsa Recipe

Easy Family Recipes

Chipotle has spilled the tea on what makes their corn salsa so great and we are here for it!

Get the recipe: Chipotle's Corn Salsa Recipe

Egg Boil

Cooked By Julie

Who would have thought something as simple as eggs could be so wildly popular? #eggboil has been viewed over 95 million times on TikTok!

Get the recipe: Egg Boil

Green Goddess Cabbage Salad

This Healthy Table

This salad doubles as a dip, so be sure to serve it with a big bowl of tortilla chips on the side!

Get the recipe: Green Goddess Cabbage Salad

Ice Cream Cinnamon Rolls

Easy Family Recipes

First, we had ice cream bread and now we have been introduced to ice cream cinnamon rolls!

Get the recipe: Ice Cream Cinnamon Rolls

Japanese Cheesecake

Tasha&aposs Artisan Foods

Described as airy like cotton. This cheesecake is much lighter and more delicate than traditional New York Cheesecake.

Get the recipe: Japanese Cheesecake

Keto Pickle Chips

Low Carb Nomad

Satisfy your chips craving while staying committed to your Keto lifestyle. Crispy on the outside and tender pickles on the inside.

Get the recipe: Keto Pickle Chips

Olive Garden Chicken Pasta

Little Sunny Kitchen

Leave it to TikTok to give us an amazing copycat recipe that is made so easily in a slow cooker.

Get the recipe: Olive Garden Chicken Pasta

3-Ingredient Creme Brulee

The Short Order Cook

This recipe teaches us we can have all the flavors of a labor-intensive dessert with few ingredients and little effort!

Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Creme Brulee

Tea Bombs

Midget Momma

Tea drinkers rejoice, finally, a trend just for you!

Get the recipe: Tea Bombs

Sheet Pan Pancakes

Savory Experiments

No more standing over a griddle flipping pancakes!

Get the recipe: Sheet Pan Pancakes

Smoked Queso Dip

Midget Momma

Pop all the ingredients in an aluminum tray and set them in a grill or smoker. It’s no wonder this is a viral sensation since it’s so easy!

Get the recipe: Smoked Queso Dip

Related: 70 Best Super Bowl Dips

Pancake Pizza

Hurry The Food Up

The marriage of pizza and pancakes is one we never so coming and we couldn't be happier about this union.

Get the recipe: Pancake Pizza

Noodle Omelette

Hurry The Food Up

As if packaged Ramen noodles already weren't a kitchen staple, along came this omelet!

Get the recipe: Noodle Omelette

Goat Cheese Chicken and Tomatoes

Foody Schmoody Blog

This one pot dinner recipe is a take on the baked feta trend. Perfect recipe for those who aren’t a fan of feta but still want the ease of the preparation method.

Get the recipe: Goat Cheese Chicken and Tomatoes

Make At Home Dr Pepper

Salty Side Dish

The reason this recipe is so popular is that it allows you to have the Dr Pepper soda taste without all the added sugar!

Get the recipe: Make At Home Dr Pepper

Chocolate Cloud Bread

The Soccer Mom Blog

Unlike the bright rainbow colors in most of the TikTok versions of cloud bread, this one is brown because it is chocolate! Who doesn't need more chocolate in their life?

Get the recipe: Chocolate Cloud Bread

Chocolate Chip Baked Pancakes

Boulder Locavore

These chocolatey breakfast pancakes double as a sweet after school treat!

Get the recipe: Chocolate Chip Baked Pancakes

Bulletproof Coffee Bombs

Cook At Home Mom

Think you can’t enjoy the fun of a cocoa bomb because you’re following a Whole30, Paleo or Keto diet? Well, it might not be hot cocoa but this coffee bomb is perfect for those diets!

Get the recipe: Bulletproof Coffee Bombs

Air Fryer Corn Ribs

Plant Based Folk

At first, these "ribs" might have you wondering "why" and then you'll be wondering why it took so long to come up with this idea!

Get the recipe: Air Fryer Corn Ribs

Related: 100 Corn Recipes

Apple Pie Tortilla Fold

Confessions of Parenting

A sweet take on the savory tortilla hack.

Get the recipe: Apple Pie Tortilla Fold

2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread

Midget Momma

As if the ice cream wasn’t good enough on its own, we can now use it as the main ingredient for bread! You have to try it to believe it!

Get the recipe: 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread

Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

Lemon Blossoms

These Japanese Pancakes area the fluffy breakfast option we never knew we needed!

Get the recipe: Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

4-Ingredient Dalgona Matcha

Wow It&aposs Veggie

The secret to getting matcha to whip up to cloudy perfection is using coconut cream!

Get the recipe: 4-Ingredient Dalgona Matcha

Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

Foody Schmoody Blog

The baked feta trend started as a pasta dish but has morphed into so many different things like this dip which uses goat cheese over the feta.

Get the recipe: Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

Hawaiian Mimosa

Sugar and Soul

Transport yourself to a Hawaiian island with this tropical cocktail.

Get the recipe: Hawaiian Mimosa

Korean Strawberry Milk

Milk &plus Pop

Strawberry Milk made with fresh ingredients.

Get the recipe: Korean Strawberry Milk

White Claw Slushie

Everyday Shortcuts

Fruity, delicious and refreshing, everything you want in a summer cocktail

Get the recipe: White Claw Slushie

Breakfast Charcuterie

Low Carb Nomad

Move over cheese boards, breakfast is the new charcuterie.

Get the recipe: Breakfast Charcuterie

Twisted-Bacon

Key To My Lime

This method of preparing bacon seems like a no-brainer, so why haven't we been doing it all along?

Get the recipe: Twisted Bacon

Related: 55 Easy Keto Recipes For Beginners

Keto Cookie Dough Bread

Everyday Shortcuts

Only 4 ingredients are required for this sweet treat that won't derail your diet.

Get the recipe: Keto Cookie Dough Bread

Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Savoring The Good

Even if you typically don't enjoy brussels sprouts, you might just devour this version.

Get the recipe: Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Decorative Focaccia Bread

This Healthy Table

Because bread just tastes better when it looks pretty.

Get the recipe: Decorative Focaccia Bread

Double Chocolate Banana Bread

Foody Schmoody Blog

No one could have predicted that a classic recipe such as Banana Bread would be going viral, but it is! This version takes Banana Bread to a new level; chocolate level to be exact!

Get the recipe: Double Chocolate Banana Bread

Microwave Mac And Cheese

Midget Momma

Think instant mac and cheese cups with one major difference; this one is delicious.

Get the recipe: Microwave Mac And Cheese

Baked Oats

Momma Lew

Healthy breakfast that tastes like dessert? Count me in.

Get the recipe: Baked Oats

Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

Foody Schmoody Blog

Serve this version of grilled cheese for lunch, dinner or afternoon snack. This variation adds turkey for a little protein.

Get the recipe: Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

Fried Uncrustables

Salty Side Dish

Leave it to TikTok to teach us how to take an Uncrustable to a whole new level we can’t get enough of. Yes, those Uncrustables.

Get the recipe: Fried Uncrustables

Ranch Dill Pickles

Jen Around The World

Not that we needed another reason to love ranch seasoning but TikTok has given us one anyway!

Get the recipe: Ranch Dill Pickles

Related: 35 Best Cucumber Recipes

Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Masala and Chai

This copycat recipe that is blowing up TikTok feeds everywhere, contains oat milk, sweet brown sugar syrup and cinnamon. Not too sweet and has just enough caffeine!

Get the recipe: Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Spicy Pickled Garlic

Masala Herb

Great as a snack or as an addition to other recipes. The spice makes this garlic twice as nice.

Get the recipe: Spicy Pickled Garlic

Birria Ramen

Mama Maggie&aposs Kitchen

By now I’m sure you’ve heard about the wildly popular Birria Tacos, but have you seen it in Ramen form? Here you go!

Get the recipe: Birria Ramen

Boat Dip

Savoring The Good

This taco-flavored dip, which is keto-friendly, is the "it" dip of the season.

Get the recipe: Boat Dip

Cotton Candy Burrito

Life Begins with Dessert

Make sure you wear gloves when you're assembling this sticky-sweet concoction!

Get the recipe: Cotton Candy Burrito

Blueberry Cookies

Momma Lew

If you like blueberry pie then you will love this fun blueberry spin in cookie form.

Get the recipe: Blueberry Cookies

Smoked Cream Cheese

Kitchen Laughter

Only three ingredients are needed to wow guests at your next BBQ.

Get the recipe: Smoked Cream Cheese

Crispy Air Fryer Artichokes

Strength and Sunshine

Artichokes have been a party appetizer for ages but never like this before!

Get the recipe: Crispy Air Fryer Artichokes

Air Fryer Babybel Cheese

The Six Figure Dish

Mozzarella sticks were so last year. This year it is all about the Babybel!

Get the recipe: Air Fryer Babybel Cheese

Crispy Garlic Parm Accordion Potatoes

In A Pinch

These potatoes are the most mouth-watering thing I've seen on TikTok yet. There is no doubting why these are viral sensations.

Get the recipe: Crispy Garlic Parm Accordion Potatoes

Related: 35 Best Crock Pot Potato Recipes