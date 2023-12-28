93 TikTok Recipes That Are Easy to Make and Actually Taste Good
The beauty of TikTok is that you just never know what you're going to get. I held off getting the TikTok app because I thought it was only about dancing. Then, by word of mouth, I heard about the Nacho Table Trend and Whipped Coffee. All the chatter was enough to lure me in and I became an instant fan of this giant world of TikTok recipes and cooking videos.
These TikTok food recipes are not the perfectly curated videos you will find on other social media channels though. These are tried-and-true recipes made by regular people; people looking to get tasty food on the table, no matter how pretty. And sometimes the best TikTok recipes are the ones that seem questionable, but actually turn out amazing. Ramen Lasagna, anyone?
Related: What Is TikTok?
Viral TikTok Recipes
You might expect to find staples like TikTok pasta recipes, perfectly-seared cast iron steaks, salmon, overnight oats and lots of "the best" potatoes. What you wouldn't think to find are the real hidden gems of TikTok—such as Sheet Pan Pancakes, Chocolate Cloud Bread and even DIY Dr. Pepper! And you can also track TikTok for food trends too. For all the TikTok recipes that might make you raise an eyebrow, there are actually plenty of delicious ones, which we've included here. TikTok dinner recipes might become your new go-to for weeknight meals.
Related: TikTok's Tofu Pizza Waffles Are Seriously the Best Snack
What Food Is Trending on TikTok?
With so many of us constantly looking for new recipes and fun foodie trends, it's no wonder #foodtiktok had 100 billion plus views in 2023. Here are the top 10 food trends from TikTok of 2023:
- Cottage cheese in everything - from eggs with mustard to ice cream
- Chopped Italian sandwich
- Upside down puff pastry
- Feta fried eggs
- Frozen fruit shaved ice
- Hash brown McFlurry ice cream sandwich
- The 'girl dinner'
- Lemon Sprite tea
- Flavored water
- Smash burger tacos
Since a lot of these TikTok recipes don't include the exact, easy-to-follow recipe, our recipe developers and favorite food bloggers have been taking these viral videos and putting their own spin on them. We have curated 93 of the most popular TikTok recipes that have been remade into actual easy-to-make recipes.
There's everything from Pancake Cereal, Boat Dip and Ranch Water, to Watermelon White Claw Grapes, Carrot Bacon and Air Fryer Corn Ribs. Then there are riffs on the original TikTok recipes that made it big, like a goat cheese version of Baked Feta Pasta. Whatever you decide to try from this list, the most important thing is to have fun—and maybe post your own video of the final dish. TikTok is always looking for new stars you know...
Related: You've got to try this TikTok Pesto Eggs Recipe
Best TikTok Recipes
Is it a sandwich, a taco or a burger? This extra-cheesy take on the viral smash burger taco is a little bit of all of those things and 100% delicious.
Get the recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Smash Burger Tacos
Krista Marshall
Who knew a little heavy cream could totally transform canned cinnamon rolls?
Get the recipe: TikTok Cinnamon Rolls
In this autumnal version of the viral sandwich, we add in crispy artichokes and a garlic-and-olive-studded spread that ties the whole thing together. The sandwich is fresh and crispy and creamy and totally delicious.
Get the recipe: Chopped Italian Sandwich with Crispy Artichokes
This cheesy pasta with tomatoes originated in Finland and has become uber popular here too.
Get the recipe: Baked Feta Pasta
Related: 60 Easy Pasta Bake Recipes
They are colorful, crunchy, messy and easy.
Get the recipe: Instant Pot Birria Tacos
This super easy, but so flavorful chicken recipe is rumored to have led to many proposals, so make it for someone you love.
Get the recipe: Marry Me Chicken
Choose your own toppings whether sweet or savory for this hack!
Get the recipe: Tortilla Fold Hack
There is a reason this fun hot chocolate recipe went viral: It's 100 percent delicious!
Get the recipe: Whipped Hot Chocolate
These saucy, flavorful noodles cook in one pot for a simple side dish or quick lunch.
Get the recipe: Cafeteria Noodles
Diabetic Living Diabetes Daily
Greek yogurt plus fruit, nuts and chocolate make this a tasty alternative to other candy barks.
Get the recipe: Frozen Yogurt Bark
This "pasta" will have you look at spinach in a whole new way.
Get the recipe: Spinach Pici Pasta
Combine fresh fruit, ice and coconut water. So simple. Worth the hype? You be the judge.
Get the recipe: Nature's Cereal
Move over avocado toast, this vegan ricotta toast is the new "it" breakfast.
Get the recipe: Lizzo's Vegan Ricotta Toast
Everyone's new favorite crunchy snack.
Get the recipe: Pasta Chips
Related: 70 Air Fryer Super Bowl Snacks
You don't have to live a vegan lifestyle to get excited about a new version of cheese.
Get the recipe: Vegan Cheese
Similar to the famous pesto eggs, this chili oil version packs a big punch of flavor.
Get the recipe: Chili Oil Eggs
Not only does this water have detox benefits but its emerald-green tint is eye-catching!
Get the recipe: Chlorophyll Water
The tasty autumnal twist on the famous whipped coffee.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin Whipped Coffee
Perfect for after playing in the snow on a cold day.
Get the recipe: Hot Cocoa Bombs
It is like a hashbrown but 1,000 times better.
Get the recipe: Potato Galette
This strange, yet kind of brilliant recipe replaces lasagna noodles with ramen noodles, yes ramen noodles.
Get the recipe: Ramen Lasagna
Coffee isn't the only thing getting a whip on. Whipped Lemonade is the summer's hottest drink trend, or should I say coolest?
Get the recipe: Whipped Lemonade
Faux, vegan chicken made with just flour, water and some aromatics.
Get the recipe: Fake Chicken
This chocolate lovers' dessert has gone viral thanks to a creative 19-year-old!
Get the recipe: Chocolate Souffle
This pasta dish assembled resembles honeycomb, hence the name.
Get the recipe: Honeycomb Pasta
Related: 65 Best Summer Pasta Salad Recipes
This tasty pasta sauce first went viral during 2020's lockdown, but it is so good it is still going strong!
Get the recipe: Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta Sauce
It is hard to believe these addicting cookies have no flour and require only 5 simple ingredients!
Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
This is one of those recipes that you have to try to understand. Trust the process.
Get the recipe: Chickpea Cookie Dough
This viral hack has bacon lovers scratching their heads, but loving every bite.
Get the recipe: Carrot Bacon
Don't worry, this ranch water isn't that kind of ranch. This is a totally acceptable tequila cocktail.
Get the recipe: Ranch Water
No, that's not actually pepperoni! Wait until you see what stands in as "pepperoni".
Get the recipe: Vegan Pizza Bagels
If you're a sushi lover, but don't have time for all that rolling, this is your dream come true.
Get the recipe: Sushi Bake
A single serving dessert sure to become an obsession.
Get the recipe: Oreo Mug Cake
The whole internet is freaking out over pesto eggs—a great new breakfast recipe!
Get the recipe: Pesto Eggs
Related: 100 Best Egg Recipes
Thank you Tiktok for introducing us to these amazing biscuits that are literally swimming in butter!
Get the recipe: Butter Swim Biscuits
iStock
This viral recipe had viewers losing their minds because of an ice cube!
Get the recipe: Salmon Rice Bowl
A refreshing 21+ snack or these grapes can double for ice cubes in your summer cocktails.
Get the recipe: Watermelon White Claw Grapes
If you have two minutes, you can have one of the tastiest breakfasts imaginable.
Get the recipe: One Pan Egg Sandwich
This one-pot wonder is having TikTok users losing their minds because it is that good.
Get the recipe: French Onion Pasta
This TikTok approved dip is perfect for holiday parties and all winter long.
Get the recipe: Hot Cocoa Dip
The side dish to put a flavor kick into your summer barbecues.
Get the recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn
Crunchy, salty and a little bit sweet- this simple recipe has it all.
Get the recipe: Brown Butter Toast
A more nutritious version of Coke made with balsamic vinegar. You will have to be the judge of the flavor.
Get the recipe: Healthy Coke
Who would believe that pancake cereal would be a valid vegan option? It is!
Get the recipe: Vegan Pancake Cereal
Related: 100+ Best Vegan Recipes
The grinder salad made famous on TikTok is the best topping for this grinder sandwich stacked with flavor.
Get the recipe: Grinder Salad Sandwich
Chipotle has spilled the tea on what makes their corn salsa so great and we are here for it!
Get the recipe: Chipotle's Corn Salsa Recipe
Who would have thought something as simple as eggs could be so wildly popular? #eggboil has been viewed over 95 million times on TikTok!
Get the recipe: Egg Boil
This salad doubles as a dip, so be sure to serve it with a big bowl of tortilla chips on the side!
Get the recipe: Green Goddess Cabbage Salad
First, we had ice cream bread and now we have been introduced to ice cream cinnamon rolls!
Get the recipe: Ice Cream Cinnamon Rolls
Described as airy like cotton. This cheesecake is much lighter and more delicate than traditional New York Cheesecake.
Get the recipe: Japanese Cheesecake
Satisfy your chips craving while staying committed to your Keto lifestyle. Crispy on the outside and tender pickles on the inside.
Get the recipe: Keto Pickle Chips
Leave it to TikTok to give us an amazing copycat recipe that is made so easily in a slow cooker.
Get the recipe: Olive Garden Chicken Pasta
This recipe teaches us we can have all the flavors of a labor-intensive dessert with few ingredients and little effort!
Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Creme Brulee
Tea drinkers rejoice, finally, a trend just for you!
Get the recipe: Tea Bombs
No more standing over a griddle flipping pancakes!
Get the recipe: Sheet Pan Pancakes
Pop all the ingredients in an aluminum tray and set them in a grill or smoker. It’s no wonder this is a viral sensation since it’s so easy!
Get the recipe: Smoked Queso Dip
Related: 70 Best Super Bowl Dips
The marriage of pizza and pancakes is one we never so coming and we couldn't be happier about this union.
Get the recipe: Pancake Pizza
As if packaged Ramen noodles already weren't a kitchen staple, along came this omelet!
Get the recipe: Noodle Omelette
This one pot dinner recipe is a take on the baked feta trend. Perfect recipe for those who aren’t a fan of feta but still want the ease of the preparation method.
Get the recipe: Goat Cheese Chicken and Tomatoes
The reason this recipe is so popular is that it allows you to have the Dr Pepper soda taste without all the added sugar!
Get the recipe: Make At Home Dr Pepper
Unlike the bright rainbow colors in most of the TikTok versions of cloud bread, this one is brown because it is chocolate! Who doesn't need more chocolate in their life?
Get the recipe: Chocolate Cloud Bread
These chocolatey breakfast pancakes double as a sweet after school treat!
Get the recipe: Chocolate Chip Baked Pancakes
Think you can’t enjoy the fun of a cocoa bomb because you’re following a Whole30, Paleo or Keto diet? Well, it might not be hot cocoa but this coffee bomb is perfect for those diets!
Get the recipe: Bulletproof Coffee Bombs
At first, these "ribs" might have you wondering "why" and then you'll be wondering why it took so long to come up with this idea!
Get the recipe: Air Fryer Corn Ribs
Related: 100 Corn Recipes
A sweet take on the savory tortilla hack.
Get the recipe: Apple Pie Tortilla Fold
As if the ice cream wasn’t good enough on its own, we can now use it as the main ingredient for bread! You have to try it to believe it!
Get the recipe: 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread
These Japanese Pancakes area the fluffy breakfast option we never knew we needed!
Get the recipe: Fluffy Japanese Pancakes
The secret to getting matcha to whip up to cloudy perfection is using coconut cream!
Get the recipe: 4-Ingredient Dalgona Matcha
The baked feta trend started as a pasta dish but has morphed into so many different things like this dip which uses goat cheese over the feta.
Get the recipe: Tomato Goat Cheese Dip
Transport yourself to a Hawaiian island with this tropical cocktail.
Get the recipe: Hawaiian Mimosa
Strawberry Milk made with fresh ingredients.
Get the recipe: Korean Strawberry Milk
Fruity, delicious and refreshing, everything you want in a summer cocktail
Get the recipe: White Claw Slushie
Move over cheese boards, breakfast is the new charcuterie.
Get the recipe: Breakfast Charcuterie
This method of preparing bacon seems like a no-brainer, so why haven't we been doing it all along?
Get the recipe: Twisted Bacon
Related: 55 Easy Keto Recipes For Beginners
Only 4 ingredients are required for this sweet treat that won't derail your diet.
Get the recipe: Keto Cookie Dough Bread
Even if you typically don't enjoy brussels sprouts, you might just devour this version.
Get the recipe: Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Because bread just tastes better when it looks pretty.
Get the recipe: Decorative Focaccia Bread
No one could have predicted that a classic recipe such as Banana Bread would be going viral, but it is! This version takes Banana Bread to a new level; chocolate level to be exact!
Get the recipe: Double Chocolate Banana Bread
Think instant mac and cheese cups with one major difference; this one is delicious.
Get the recipe: Microwave Mac And Cheese
Healthy breakfast that tastes like dessert? Count me in.
Get the recipe: Baked Oats
Serve this version of grilled cheese for lunch, dinner or afternoon snack. This variation adds turkey for a little protein.
Get the recipe: Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups
Leave it to TikTok to teach us how to take an Uncrustable to a whole new level we can’t get enough of. Yes, those Uncrustables.
Get the recipe: Fried Uncrustables
Not that we needed another reason to love ranch seasoning but TikTok has given us one anyway!
Get the recipe: Ranch Dill Pickles
Related: 35 Best Cucumber Recipes
This copycat recipe that is blowing up TikTok feeds everywhere, contains oat milk, sweet brown sugar syrup and cinnamon. Not too sweet and has just enough caffeine!
Get the recipe: Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Great as a snack or as an addition to other recipes. The spice makes this garlic twice as nice.
Get the recipe: Spicy Pickled Garlic
By now I’m sure you’ve heard about the wildly popular Birria Tacos, but have you seen it in Ramen form? Here you go!
Get the recipe: Birria Ramen
This taco-flavored dip, which is keto-friendly, is the "it" dip of the season.
Get the recipe: Boat Dip
Make sure you wear gloves when you're assembling this sticky-sweet concoction!
Get the recipe: Cotton Candy Burrito
If you like blueberry pie then you will love this fun blueberry spin in cookie form.
Get the recipe: Blueberry Cookies
Only three ingredients are needed to wow guests at your next BBQ.
Get the recipe: Smoked Cream Cheese
Artichokes have been a party appetizer for ages but never like this before!
Get the recipe: Crispy Air Fryer Artichokes
Mozzarella sticks were so last year. This year it is all about the Babybel!
Get the recipe: Air Fryer Babybel Cheese
These potatoes are the most mouth-watering thing I've seen on TikTok yet. There is no doubting why these are viral sensations.
Get the recipe: Crispy Garlic Parm Accordion Potatoes
Related: 35 Best Crock Pot Potato Recipes
Up next: I Got a Sneak Peek of King Arthur’s 2024 Recipe of the Year—Here’s Why It’s 100% Worth Making
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: