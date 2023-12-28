OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

76ers’ Joel Embiid Gives Unique Advice to Victor Wembanyama on His Future

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:54 p.m.

The question for San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is, “What kind of player do you want to be?” according to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid, the reigning league MVP who is well established as one of the best players in the NBA, says that the Spurs rookie needs to figure out the answer to that question to fully untap his potential.

“Not trying to be too critical. Obviously, extremely talented. Right now, there’s so much hype around him, I think he’s trying to live up to the hype. That’s what I see,” Embiid told The Athletic. “And I watch a lot of games. I think, first of all, he has to figure out where he wants to play, whether he wants to be a guard or a big or whatever. It’s not necessarily whether he wants to be a guard or a big; it’s what he wants to become. Do you want to become KD, or do you want to become me? Not KD, or like a version of those guys—you want to combine everything. 

“Right now, I just feel like everything kind of feels a little forced, in the way that he’s playing. Which is not bad. Because the only way to get better is to play through it and learn. That’s the only way. You make a lot of mistakes, and you learn.”

Embiid shared some advice for Wembanyama about the direction of his NBA career in a recent interview.

Winslow Townson&solUSA TODAY Sports

Despite the Spurs’ struggles this season, Wembanyama is enjoying a productive rookie campaign. He is averaging 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 43.3% shooting from the floor. He is shooting just 27.8% from three, however, and will need to improve that metric if he sees himself as a wing player moving forward as he develops.

Wembanyama and the Spurs are back in action in Portland on Thursday night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State