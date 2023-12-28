76ers Could Delay Targeting Trade for Third Star After James Harden Deal, Says Insider

For champions of the superteam model of roster-building in the NBA, 2024 has not been a year to remember.

This season has seen the Philadelphia 76ers trade guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers after a protracted power struggle, while the Phoenix Suns have barely put their trio of stars on the court together amid a 15–15 start. Even the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled at times with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard.

With this in mind and the Nov. 1 Harden trade behind them, the 76ers are reportedly reluctant to introduce a third star into the fold right away, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a recent television appearance.

“When [the Sixers] made the James Harden trade with the Clippers, there was a sense they may have to … at the trade deadline, find a star player to be able to keep up with [the Boston Celtics] and Milwaukee in the East,” per Wojnarowski. “They’re showing with this group they can do it maybe without a third star, maybe [do]something around the edges.”

The Sixers could put off acquiring another star player until the offseason



“When (the Sixers) made the James Harden trade with the Clippers, there was a sense they may have to … at the trade deadline, find a star player to be able to keep up with Boston and Milwaukee in the… pic.twitter.com/oQiGUjT0GQ — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) December 27, 2023

This season, Philadelphia has gotten superstar-caliber play from two sources. Center Joel Embiid is making a compelling case for a second straight MVP award, while guard Tyrese Maxey is averaging a stellar 25.8 points per game.

The 76ers are currently 21–9, third in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 games behind the first-place Celtics.