OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

23 for ‘23: Nikola Jokić Is One of a Kind

Rohan Nadkarni
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2 p.m.

There is nobody in the NBA like Nikola Jokić. He loves harness racing yet seems blasé about basketball. After winning the Finals in June he bemoaned having to stay in Denver for the parade, and he likened his dominance to eating ice cream 10 days in a row—as in, even things you love doing can become tiresome.

Still, on the court there is no greater offensive force in the league than the Joker, who can make sure his team gets a good shot down the floor on nearly every possession.

Jokić is one of the NBA’s most nonchalant players. He’s also one of the greatest offensive forces in basketball.

Sports Illustrated

While Jokić does all this with the nonchalance of a high schooler working a summer job for spending money, his demeanor belies his will to win. Even if we’ve never quite seen someone like him before—essentially a better-shooting Magic Johnson in a burly, seven-foot body—he’s as great and driven as any of his contemporaries. The proof is in the ring. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State