13-Year-Old's Lainey Wilson Cover Garners Attention From Big Country Stars

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 11:35 p.m.

A teenage girl by the name of Rilee recently showed off her singing skills on TikTok, and major country music stars are taking notice. 

The 13-year-old—who had never sang in front of anyone—was just getting her haircut when she put on quite the show with a cover of Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" in an impromptu TikTok video that has now gone viral, with over 2.2 million likes and over 45.2k comments. 

Among the commenters are some of country music's biggest names today, including Wilson herself, who wrote, "Let's go!!! Sing it girl," under the post, shared to TikTok by a user named Noah Peters aka @thesingingbarber, who frequently posts videos of himself singing while cutting his clients' hair. 

"Sweet Rilee is only 13 years old. She has never sang in front of anyone," he captioned the video, while tagging Wilson and adding, "i want you to see this!!!!" 

And not only did Wilson see it, but so did a whole slew of other country stars, including Luke Combs, who wrote in the comments, "You killed that Rilee! Keep it up." 

Jelly Roll also chimed in with a sweet message for Rilee that read, "She sounds incredible to be so young! Tell her keep chasing that dream, keep singing from the soul young lady!" 

@theesingingbarber

Sweet Rilee is only 13 years old. She has never sang in front of anyone. @Lainey Wilson i want you to see this!!!! #singingbarber

♬ original sound - Noah Peters https://www.tiktok.com/@theesingingbarber/video/7317038176185634094

Another comment came from country mega star Morgan Wallen, who clearly saw promise in the young girl's singing ability. "She got something special!" he wrote, encouraging her to "Keep goin."

Country songstress Ashley Cooke also commented, "get it sis. 👏." 

Rilee even received some praise from some non-country singing celebrities, including Alabama Barker, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker, who left her own comment to call the teen's cover "Amazing 😍." 

"I LOVE HER," added YouTuber and social media personality Linzy Taylor, while thousands of more accounts took to the comments to commend Rilee's talent and "star power." 

Next: Kelly Clarkson Fans Applaud Her 'Totally Amazing' Cher Cover

