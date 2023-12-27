Where the Russell Wilson Deal Ranks Among Worst NFL Trades

The Denver Broncos’ decision to bench Russell Wilson for the final two games of the regular season made many remember the infamous Herschel Walker trade.

The Minnesota Vikings acquiring the Dallas Cowboys’ star running back in 1989 is regarded by many as the worst trade in NFL history. But it now has competition from the Broncos and their disastrous deal for Wilson nearly two years ago. Denver probably regrets the decision, but it might not even be the worst trade of 2022.

The Cleveland Browns haven’t gotten much from Deshaun Watson, either. And let’s not overlook the San Francisco 49ers’ draft trade in 2021. They got very little from Trey Lance before shipping him to the Cowboys in September.

With these bad trades in mind, it’s a good time to rank the five worst trades in NFL history.

5. 49ers deal three first-round picks for Trey Lance

The 49ers badly missed on Lance, but no one will care if they win the Super Bowl in February. Kirby Lee&solUSA TODAY Sports

The trade: Dolphins received 2021 first-round pick (No. 12), ’22 first-round pick (No. 29), ’22 third-round pick (No. 101), ’23 first-round pick (No. 29); 49ers received ’21 first-round pick (No. 3).

Assessment: The 49ers are fine without Lance—unless you believe the sky is falling in San Francisco after Brock Purdy’s four interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but they shouldn’t be left off the hook for getting very little return on Lance, who was sent to the Cowboys in September for a 2024 fourth-round pick. San Francisco traded up nine spots to select Lance after sending three first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins. It was a deal that benefited other teams besides the 49ers. Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie in ’21 and only played in two games after being named the starter in ’22. The 49ers stumbled on Purdy, the last pick in the ’22 draft, made him their new starter and named Sam Darnold the backup this season. Lance went from third-stringer in San Francisco to playing behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush in Dallas. The 49ers badly missed on this trade, but no one will care if they win the Super Bowl in February.

4. Saints trade entire draft for Ricky Williams

Williams lasted only three seasons before he was traded to the Dolphins. RVR Photos&solUSA TODAY Sports

The trade: Washington received 1999 first-round pick (No. 12), ’99 third-round pick (No. 71), ’99 fourth-round pick (No. 107), ’99 fifth-round pick (No. 144), ’99 sixth-round pick (No. 179), ’99 seventh-round pick (No. 218), ’00 first-round pick (No. 2), ’00 third-round pick (No. 64); Saints received 1999 first-round pick (No. 5)

Assessment: Social media might have blown up if a team traded its entire draft class in today’s era, especially for a running back. Williams was productive in New Orleans (3,129 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns), but he lasted only three seasons before he was traded to the Dolphins. Williams had the best seasons of his career in Miami with 6,436 rushing yards in seven seasons, including 50 touchdowns. He finished with more than 10,000 rushing yards in his career along with 342 receptions for 2,606 yards. Washington didn’t do much with its draft haul, but it did select Hall-of-Fame cornerback Champ Bailey.

3. Broncos send multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson

The Seahawks could be on the verge of a second postseason appearance since trading Wilson. Troy Taormina&solUSA TODAY Sports

The trade: Seahawks received QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, 2022 first-round pick (OT Charles Cross), ’22 second-round pick (LB Boye Mafe), ’22 fifth-round pick (Tyreke Smith), ’23 first-round pick (Devon Witherspoon), ’23 second-round pick (edge Derick Hall); Broncos received Wilson, 2022 fourth-round pick (DL Eyioma Uwarzurike)

Assessment: What makes this trade worse is that the Broncos and Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed. Denver announced the deal a week before the start of the 2022 season. Had they waited a few weeks, the Broncos likely would have noticed how much Wilson had regressed and could have avoided signing him to a new deal, which technically doesn’t start until ’24. Not only did the Broncos relinquish valuable draft picks, they’re going to have to eat plenty of dead money on their salary cap if they decide to release Wilson, who will make a guaranteed $39 million next year even if he’s cut.

As for the Seahawks, they’re on the verge of making two postseason appearances since trading Wilson. More importantly, they gained cornerstone pieces from the Broncos’ draft picks, including Cross and Witherspoon. Even Lock has helped the Seahawks—he filled in for Geno Smith in a Week 15 victory against the Eagles. The Seahawks, however, failed to find a franchise quarterback with Denver’s picks, but at least they weren’t desperate for a quarterback and have assembled a talented roster.

2. Browns trade three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson

The Browns have gotten very little from Watson and are probably stuck with him for another season. Scott Galvin&solUSA Today network

The trade: Texans received 2022 first-round pick (G Kenyon Green, via trade), ’23 first-round pick (DE Will Anderson Jr., via trade), ’23 third-round pick (WR Tank Dell, via trade), ’24 first-round pick, ’24 fifth-round pick; Browns received Watson, 2024 fifth-round pick.

Assessment: The Watson trade is worse than the Wilson trade for many reasons. For starters, the Browns gave up three first-round picks, one more than the Broncos for Wilson. Also, the Browns guaranteed all of Watson’s $230 million contract, a new five-year deal that was required for them to beat out the Falcons in the embarrassing Watson sweepstakes. The Browns did everything they could to land Watson knowing his legal allegations and pending lawsuits at the time. It was a bad look for the organization that turned off many fans in Cleveland.

Watson, who hadn’t played in more than a year, was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season. Watson played poorly and wasn’t much better in ’23 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. The Browns have gotten very little from Watson and are probably stuck with him for another season. But the Browns stumbled on 38-year-old Joe Flacco and haven’t looked back with a surging offense and dominant defense.

1. Cowboys send Herschel Walker to Vikings for eight picks

Walker played two-and-a-half seasons with the Vikings and never had more than 850 yards rushing. Manny Rubio&solUSA TODAY Sports

The trade: Cowboys received LB Jesse Solomon, LB David Howard, CB Issiac Holt, DE Alex Stewart, 1990 first-round pick, ’90 second-round pick, ’90 sixth-round pick, ’91 first-round pick (conditional on cutting Solomon), ’91 second-round pick (conditional on cutting Howard), ’92 first-round pick (conditional on cutting Holt), ’92 second-round pick (conditional on Cowboys trading Nelson), ’92 third-round pick (conditional on cutting Stewart); Vikings received Walker, 1990 third-round pick, ’90 fifth-round pick from San Diego Chargers, ’90 10th-round pick, ’91 third-round pick; Chargers received RB Darrin Nelson.

Assessment: The Walker trade remains the worst in NFL history because of what we know many years later. Jimmy Johnson’s historic trade ignited the Cowboys’ dynasty of three Super Bowls in the 1990s. The Vikings are still searching for their first Lombardi Trophy. Walker, a two-time All-Pro with the Cowboys, played only two-and-a-half seasons with the Vikings and never had more than 850 yards rushing. The Cowboys used one of the Vikings’ picks to select Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith, the all-time career leader in rushing yards. This trade is also one of the best ever, with the Cowboys currently worth $9 billion.