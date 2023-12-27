Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Tyreek Hill at Ravens

2. CeeDee Lamb vs. Lions

3. Justin Jefferson vs. Packers

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Cowboys

5. A.J. Brown vs. Cardinals

6. Cooper Kupp at Giants

7. Deebo Samuel at Commanders

8. Puka Nacua at Giants

9. Mike Evans vs. Saints

10. Brandon Aiyuk at Commanders

Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 17 Start ’Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Eric Hartline&solUSA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Samuel is coming off his worst game in the last five weeks, scoring 9.4 points in a loss to the Ravens. Still, he’s been far too hot to take out of fantasy lineups, and this week’s matchup against the Commanders is a gem. Their defense has allowed 23 touchdown catches and the second-most points to wideouts, so Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are must-starts.

Start ’Em

Stefon Diggs at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Diggs has been a dud in the last two months, scoring single-digit points in three straight games and five of his last six games. That’s why he’s in the column for this week, as is a matchup against the Patriots. He has owned New England, beating them for at least 17 points in four straight games and five of his last six. Despite his struggles, Diggs is a start ’em.

Nico Collins vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Collins returned to action last week and found the end zone, and I like him to produce again when the Texans go up against the Titans. Their defense has struggled against the perimeter, allowing the fourth-most receiving yards and the fifth-most points per game to the position. With Tank Dell out for the season, Collins will be the main target in the passing game.

Rashee Rice vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Rice has scored 11-plus points in five straight games, including three with more than 18 PPR points, and a matchup versus the Bengals makes him a solid option. Over the last four weeks, their pass defense has surrendered five touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Rice, who is targeted often, is a solid No. 2 wideout.

Terry McLaurin vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin has been tough to trust, scoring single digits in five of his last six games. Regardless, the matchup versus the Niners is a positive one. No team in the league has allowed more catches to opposing perimeter receivers, and overall their defense has allowed the ninth-most points to the position. That makes McLaurin a viable flex in this NFC contest.

More Starts

Chris Godwin vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Zay Flowers vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DeAndre Hopkins at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains (DraftKings)

Chris Olave at Buccaneers ($6,800)

Greg Dortch at Eagles ($4,200)

D.J. Chark at Jaguars ($3,600)

Week 17 Sit ’Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Charles LeClaire&solUSA TODAY Sports

George Pickens at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pickens went off last week, scoring a career-best 35.5 points on his 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. He had failed to score double digits in seven of his previous eight games, however, so be wary of chasing the points. Pickens also faces a Seattle defense that’s allowed just four touchdowns to opposing wideouts on their home field.

Sit ’Em

Calvin Ridley vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a start ’em last weekend, Ridley went off for two touchdowns and 25.8 fantasy points. That will make it tough to sit him, so consider this a warning. Ridley could be without Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with multiple injuries, and the Panthers have surrendered the fourth-fewest points to opposing perimeter receivers in the last four weeks of action.

Drake London at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): London has had a difficult time in the stat sheets, scoring single digits in three of his last four games. He’s also been held without a touchdown since Week 4, and a matchup in Chicago is a tough one. In the last four weeks, the Bears have allowed just one score to an enemy perimeter receiver. London has also seen five or fewer targets three times since Week 13.

Tyler Lockett vs. Steelers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lockett posted a solid number last week, scoring 16.1 fantasy points in a win over the Titans. Still, he’s been held to 10.1 or fewer points in four of his last six games and has been held without a touchdown since Week 9. Pittsburgh has also been tough on receivers lately, allowing just two touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points since Week 13.

Jakobi Meyers at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Meyers came back to earth last week, scoring just 7.2 points in a win over the Chiefs. That makes it four games scoring single digits in his last six contests, too. He’s a risk this week against the Colts, who have surrendered zero touchdowns and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers in the last four weeks. At best, Meyers is a risk-reward flex option.

More Sits

Garrett Wilson at Browns (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Gabe Davis vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Demario Douglas at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades (DraftKings)

Davante Adams at Colts ($7,400)

Calvin Ridley vs. Panthers ($6,700)

DJ Moore vs. Falcons ($6,600)