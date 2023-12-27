Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Tight Ends

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Bengals

2. Sam LaPorta at Cowboys (Sat.)

3. Trey McBride at Eagles

4. David Njoku vs. Jets (Thur.)

5. George Kittle at Commanders

6. Evan Engram vs. Panthers

7. Isaiah Likely vs. Dolphins

8. Jake Ferguson vs. Lions

9. Dallas Goedert vs. Cardinals

10. Cole Kmet vs. Falcons

Week 17 Start ’Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Trey McBride at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McBride took a bit of a step back last week, scoring just 9.1 points after posting at least 13 in his previous three games. He’s also scored 20-plus in three of his last six contests, and a matchup against the Eagles is favorable. Their defense has allowed 10-plus points to enemy tight ends seven times, including five players who have scored at least 15 PPR points.

Start ’Em

Darren Waller vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waller hasn’t done much since his return to action, scoring a combined 13.2 points in his last two games. I’d still roll with the veteran this week, however, as a matchup against the Rams is favorable. Their defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so Waller is worth a roll of the dice in championship week.

Kyle Pitts at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pitts is nearly impossible to trust, but he has scored double digits in two of his last three games and a matchup against the Bears makes him a viable option. Their defense has allowed six touchdowns and the sixth-most points to opposing tight ends, not to mention the third-most catches allowed. Pitts is a risk, but the process says he’s worth a look for those in need.

Gerald Everett at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett has been highly involved in the Chargers offense lately, seeing eight targets in three straight games. He’s worth adding off the waiver wire and starting this week, too, as the veteran faces a plus matchup in Denver. No team in the league has allowed more touchdowns or fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so Everett is an attractive streamer.

More Starts

David Njoku vs. Jets (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Cole Kmet at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chigoziem Okonkwo at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains (DraftKings)

Chigoziem Okonkwo at Texans ($3,600)

Gerald Everett at Broncos ($3,500)

Juwan Johnson at Buccaneers ($3,400)

Week 17 Sit ’Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Dalton Kincaid vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid has gone from a must-start to a player who could get cut in leagues this week. He’s scored fewer than eight points in three straight contests, including two games with fewer than two points. Next up is a tough matchup against the Patriots, who have allowed two touchdown catches and the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Sit ’Em

Dalton Schultz vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz posted 14.1 points in last week’s loss to the Browns, but he had been held to single digit in his previous two contests. He also has a tough matchup against the Titans, who have allowed just three tight ends to score double digits against them. What’s more, those three players didn’t score more than 10.9 fantasy points. I’d be wary of the veteran.

Pat Freiermuth at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Freiermuth has been a serious disappointment this season, scoring single digits in four straight games and six of his last seven overall. That includes the goose egg he scored last week against the Bengals. This week’s opponent, the Seahawks, have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end at home, which makes Freiermuth even less attractive this week.

Tucker Kraft at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Kraft has scored at least 10 points in three straight games, making him a viable option in fantasy leagues. Regardless, this week’s matchup against the Vikings in addition to the potential returns of two or more Green Bay wideouts makes Kraft a fade. Minnesota has also given up just 42 yards per game to the position at home on the season. At best, Kraft is a risk-reward option.

More Sits

Tyler Conklin at Browns (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Hunter Henry at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tyler Higbee at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades (DraftKings)

Dalton Kincaid vs. Patriots ($4,900)

Taysom Hill at Buccaneers ($4,400)

Dalton Schultz vs. Titans ($4,300)