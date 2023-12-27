Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Running Backs

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey at Commanders

2. Kyren Williams at Giants

3. Rachaad White vs. Saints

4. Travis Etienne vs. Panthers

5. Jahmyr Gibbs at Cowboys

6. Jonathan Taylor vs. Raiders

7. Saquon Barkley vs. Rams

8. Raheem Mostert at Ravens

9. Bijan Robinson at Bears

10. Alvin Kamara at Buccaneers

Week 17 Start ’Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Corey Perrine&solUSA Today Sports Network

Travis Etienne vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne has been on a cold streak in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 16 fantasy points while averaging fewer than three yards per rush. This week’s matchup against the Panthers should be his elixir, however, as their defense has allowed a league-high 23 total touchdowns and nearly 26 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.

Start ’Em

D’Andre Swift vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift broke out of his statistical rut last week, scoring 15.2. points in a win over the Giants. He’s also seen 20 touches in each of his last two games, so his volume of work has increased lately. He’ll be on the RB2 radar this weekend, as he faces a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last four weeks.

Javonte Williams vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams has failed to meet expectations lately, scoring fewer than 11 PPR points in five of his last six games. The one game he had more than 11 points came in Week 14 against this week’s opponent, the Chargers, who have surrendered the ninth-most points to opposing running backs. I’d consider Williams a viable No. 2 running back or flex starter.

Najee Harris at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris has not been putting up great totals lately, scoring single digits in four of his last six games. He does have a nice matchup this week, though, as Harris faces a Seahawks defense that’s given up the third-most fantasy points to road running backs this season. Based on the plus matchup, Harris is a worthwhile flex option in fantasy championship week.

Chuba Hubbard at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hubbard has been getting plenty of touches in the Panthers offense, touching the ball at least 17 times in each of the last five games. He’s in the flex starter conversation against the Jaguars, who have been generous to running backs lately. In fact, their defense has surrendered five touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to runners in the last four weeks.

More Starts

Kenneth Walker III vs. Steelers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Zamir White at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Aaron Jones at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains (DraftKings)

Javonte Williams vs. Chargers ($5,600)

Zamir White vs. Colts ($5,100)

Najee Harris at Seahawks ($5,000)

Week 17 Sit ’Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Jeffrey Becker&solUSA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard vs. Lions (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pollard is tough to sit, so this is more of a warning to temper expectations when he faces the Lions. He’s been bad in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 13 fantasy points, and Detroit has been tough on backs. In fact, their defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards and PPR points to the position. That makes Pollard a risk in championship week.

Sit ’Em

David Montgomery at Cowboys (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Montgomery has been sharing the workload with Jahmyr Gibbs, who has emerged into the better of the two backs in fantasy leagues. That’s also hurt Montgomery’s ceiling, and a road game in Dallas makes him a high-end flex at best. No team in the league has given up fewer fantasy points to road running backs than the Cowboys this season.

De’Von Achane at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Achane is tough to sit because of his immense ceiling, so consider this a “temper your expectations” situation. The rookie has seen his fantasy totals fall in four straight games, during which time he has also seen his touches decline. That could be due to some nagging injuries. Achane also faces a tough matchup against the Ravens on the road this week.

Ezekiel Elliott at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This is more of a warning for those who are in standard leagues, as Elliott should be a flex option in PPR formats. He has rushed for just 52 yards in his last two games, during which time he’s averaged 2.3 yards per rush. Elliott also faces a tough matchup against a Bills defense that’s given up the second-fewest fantasy points to backs on runs since Week 13.

Khalil Herbert vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert went off in the stat sheets last week, rushing for 112 yards and scoring a touchdown against the Cardinals. That was without D’Onta Foreman (inactive), however, and Arizona’s run defense is brutal. Next up is a bad matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed no touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to home running backs this season.

More Sits

James Conner at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Gus Edwards vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Antonio Gibson vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades (DraftKings)

Alvin Kamara at Buccaneers ($7,500)

|Saquon Barkley vs. Rams ($6,900)

De’Von Achane at Ravens ($6,700)