Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses

1. 49ers defense at Commanders

2. Browns defense vs. Jets (Thur.)

3. Bills defense vs. Patriots

4. Eagles defense vs. Cardinals

5. Chiefs defense vs. Bengals

6. Jaguars defense vs. Panthers

7. Broncos defense vs. Chargers

8. Cowboys defense vs. Lions (Sat.)

9. Rams defense at Giants

10. Seahawks defense vs. Steelers

Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 17 Start ’Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

49ers defense at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The 49ers D/ST put up a real stinker last week, scoring just three fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. That will change in championship week, though, as this unit faces a Washington team that has allowed 60 sacks and ranks fifth in the league in giveaways this season.

Start ’Em

Bills defense vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills defense scored a less-than-stellar five fantasy points last week, but a matchup against the Patriots should be good for a turnaround. Their offense (or lack thereof) has averaged just 16 points and 263.8 yards per game in the last four weeks, including 13 sacks allowed.

More Starts

Browns defense vs. Jets (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Jaguars defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Rams defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains (DraftKings)

Bears defense at Falcons ($3,400)

Raiders defense at Colts ($3,000)

Broncos defense vs. Chargers ($2,900)

Week 17 Sit ’Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Lions defense at Cowboys (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Lions defense can be useful when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week in Dallas. Their offense is averaging 39.9 points per game at home, which is a league high, not to mention committing just four giveaways and allowing a mere 14 sacks.

Sit ’Em

Dolphins defense at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins defense ranks third in fantasy points scored this season, but a matchup on the road in Baltimore makes it a sit ’em. The Ravens have averaged the third-most points scored (31.6 PPG) among home teams, not to mention over 400 total yards per game, this season.

More Sits

Patriots defense at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Saints defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bengals defense at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades (DraftKings)

Titans defense at Texans ($3,200)

Saints defense at Buccaneers ($3,100)

Falcons defense at Bears ($3,100)

Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers

1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Lions (Sat.)

2. Justin Tucker vs. Dolphins

3. Jake Moody at Commanders

4. Jason Sanders at Ravens

5. Jake Elliott vs. Cardinals

6. Cairo Santos vs. Falcons

7. Chase McLaughlin vs. Saints

8. Harrison Butker vs. Bengals

9. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans

10. Michael Badgley at Cowboys (Sat.)

Week 17 Start ’Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Jake Moody at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moody has failed to score more than six points in three of his last four games, so he’s due for a nice stat line. That should come this week, as he faces a Commanders defense that’s allowed 34 field-goal attempts and the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2023.

Start ’Em

Cairo Santos vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Santos ranks eighth in points among kickers this season, but he’s still a free agent in plenty of leagues. The veteran has scored nine or more points in five of his last six games, and the Falcons have been generous to kickers. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points this season.

More Starts

Michael Badgley at Cowboys (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Chase McLaughlin vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 17 Sit ’Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Evan McPherson at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season, scoring three points in a loss to the Steelers. He won’t likely bounce back this week, either, as he faces a Chiefs defense that’s given just 17 field goals and the fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.

Sit ’Em

Brandon McManus vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McManus has been on a real cold streak, scoring a combined four fantasy points in his last three games. He’ll be a tough sell in fantasy championship week, too, as the Panthers defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers in the last four weeks.

More Sits

Greg Zuerlein at Browns (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Wil Lutz vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Blake Grupe at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)