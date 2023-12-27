Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season!

This is also the championship week of the fantasy postseason, so congratulations to everyone who reached the finals! As always. I’ve used a full-point PPR scoring system, which you can use in addition to the Week 17 edition of Start Em, Sit Em.

At Sports Illustrated, we always have you covered!

At wide receiver, Deebo Samuel has been hot lately and pushes into the top eight against the Commanders. Both he and teammate Brandon Aiyuk are must-starts. I also have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the top 15 based on their plus matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, while Davante Adams drops out of the top 20 this weekend.

Be sure to check back for updates … and good luck this week!

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings

Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BAL) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. DET) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. GB) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at DAL) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. ARI) Cooper Kupp, LAR (at NYG) Deebo Samuel, SF (at WAS) Puka Nacua, LAR (at NYG) Mike Evans, TB (vs. NO) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at WAS) Chris Olave, NO (at TB) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. LV) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. ARI) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NE) Rashee Rice, KC (vs. CIN) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. NYJ) DJ Moore, CHI (vs. ATL) Tee Higgins, CIN (at KC) Nico Collins, HOU (vs. TEN) DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. PIT) Davante Adams, LV (at IND) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BAL) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at CLE) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. NO) Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. MIA) Calvin Ridley, JAC (vs. CAR) DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at HOU) Courtland Sutton, DEN (v. LAC) Adam Thielen, CAR (at JAC) Jayden Reed, GB (at MIN) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SF) George Pickens, PIT (at SEA) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. PIT) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at SEA) Jakobi Meyers, LV (at KC) K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. GB) Drake London, ATL (at CHI) Romeo Doubs, GB (at MIN) Rashid Shaheed, NO (at TB) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. PIT) Brandin Cooks, DAL (vs. DET) Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. SF) Demarcus Robinson, LAR (at NYG) Joshua Palmer, LAC (at DEN) Greg Dortch, ARI (at PHI) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at KC) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. NE) D.J. Chark, CAR (at JAC) Josh Downs, IND (vs. LV) Brandon Powell, MIN (vs. GB) Dontayvion Wicks, GB (at MIN) Demario Douglas, NE (at BUF) Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. MIA) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LAC) Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. NYJ) Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. LAR) Jameson Williams, DET (at DAL) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. LAR) DeVante Parker, NE (at BUF) Michael Wilson, ARI (at PHI)

Position-by-Position Rankings:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Kickers

Team Defenses