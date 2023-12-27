OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Michael Fabiano
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:03 p.m.

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season!

This is also the championship week of the fantasy postseason, so congratulations to everyone who reached the finals! As always. I’ve used a full-point PPR scoring system, which you can use in addition to the Week 17 edition of Start Em, Sit Em.

At Sports Illustrated, we always have you covered!

At wide receiver, Deebo Samuel has been hot lately and pushes into the top eight against the Commanders. Both he and teammate Brandon Aiyuk are must-starts. I also have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the top 15 based on their plus matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, while Davante Adams drops out of the top 20 this weekend.

Be sure to check back for updates … and good luck this week!

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BAL)
  2. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. DET)
  3. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. GB)
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at DAL)
  5. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. ARI)
  6. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at NYG)
  7. Deebo Samuel, SF (at WAS)
  8. Puka Nacua, LAR (at NYG)
  9. Mike Evans, TB (vs. NO)
  10. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at WAS)
  11. Chris Olave, NO (at TB)
  12. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. LV)
  13. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. ARI)
  14. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NE)
  15. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. CIN)
  16. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  17. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. ATL)
  18. Tee Higgins, CIN (at KC) 
  19. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. TEN)
  20. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. PIT)
  21. Davante Adams, LV (at IND)
  22. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BAL)
  23. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at CLE)
  24. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. NO)
  25. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. MIA)
  26. Calvin Ridley, JAC (vs. CAR)
  27. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at HOU)
  28. Courtland Sutton, DEN (v. LAC)
  29. Adam Thielen, CAR (at JAC)
  30. Jayden Reed, GB (at MIN)
  31. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SF)
  32. George Pickens, PIT (at SEA)
  33. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. PIT)
  34. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at SEA)
  35. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at KC)
  36. K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. GB)
  37. Drake London, ATL (at CHI)
  38. Romeo Doubs, GB (at MIN)
  39. Rashid Shaheed, NO (at TB)
  40. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. PIT)
  41. Brandin Cooks, DAL (vs. DET)
  42. Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. SF)
  43. Demarcus Robinson, LAR (at NYG)
  44. Joshua Palmer, LAC (at DEN)
  45. Greg Dortch, ARI (at PHI)
  46. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at KC)
  47. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. NE)
  48. D.J. Chark, CAR (at JAC)
  49. Josh Downs, IND (vs. LV)
  50. Brandon Powell, MIN (vs. GB)
  51. Dontayvion Wicks, GB (at MIN)
  52. Demario Douglas, NE (at BUF)
  53. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. MIA)
  54. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LAC)
  55. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  56. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. LAR)
  57. Jameson Williams, DET (at DAL)
  58. Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. LAR)
  59. DeVante Parker, NE (at BUF)
  60. Michael Wilson, ARI (at PHI)

Position-by-Position Rankings:

Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
Team Defenses

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State