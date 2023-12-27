OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Michael Fabiano
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3 p.m.

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season!

This is also the championship week of the fantasy postseason, so congratulations to everyone who reached the finals! As always. I’ve used a full-point PPR scoring system, which you can use in addition to the Week 17 edition of Start Em, Sit Em.

At Sports Illustrated, we always have you covered!

At tight end, the loss of T.J. Hockenson is a huge one at what is a thin position. Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride, David Njoku and Evan Engram are must-starts, and Gerald Everett will be a popular streamer with a plus matchup against the Denver Broncos up next.

Be sure to check back for updates … and good luck this week!

Week 17 Tight End Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CIN)
  2. Sam LaPorta, DET (at DAL)
  3. Trey McBride, ARI (at PHI)
  4. David Njoku, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  5. George Kittle, SF (at WAS)
  6. Evan Engram, JAC (vs. CAR)
  7. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. MIA)
  8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. DET)
  9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. ARI)
  10. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. ATL)
  11. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. LAR)
  12. Gerald Everett, LAC (at DEN)
  13. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at HOU)
  14. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CHI)
  15. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. TEN)
  16. Tucker Kraft, GB (at MIN)
  17. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NE)
  18. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at SEA)
  19. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at CLE)
  20. Hunter Henry, NE (at BUF)
  21. Josh Oliver, MIN (vs. GB)
  22. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SF)
  23. Juwan Johnson, NO (at TB)
  24. Tanner Hudson, CIN (at KC)
  25. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at NYG)
  26. Taysom Hill, NO (at TB)
  27. Cade Otton, TB (vs. NO)
  28. Will Mallory, IND (vs. LV)
  29. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. PIT)
  30. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. LV)
  31. Jonnu Smith, ATL (at CHI)
  32. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NE)

Position-by-Position Rankings:

Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
Team Defenses

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State