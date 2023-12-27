Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season!

This is also the championship week of the fantasy postseason, so congratulations to everyone who reached the finals! As always. I’ve used a full-point PPR scoring system, which you can use in addition to the Week 17 edition of Start Em, Sit Em.

At Sports Illustrated, we always have you covered!

At tight end, the loss of T.J. Hockenson is a huge one at what is a thin position. Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride, David Njoku and Evan Engram are must-starts, and Gerald Everett will be a popular streamer with a plus matchup against the Denver Broncos up next.

Be sure to check back for updates … and good luck this week!

Week 17 Tight End Rankings

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CIN) Sam LaPorta, DET (at DAL) Trey McBride, ARI (at PHI) David Njoku, CLE (vs. NYJ) George Kittle, SF (at WAS) Evan Engram, JAC (vs. CAR) Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. MIA) Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. DET) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. ARI) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. ATL) Darren Waller, NYG (vs. LAR) Gerald Everett, LAC (at DEN) Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at HOU) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CHI) Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. TEN) Tucker Kraft, GB (at MIN) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NE) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at SEA) Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at CLE) Hunter Henry, NE (at BUF) Josh Oliver, MIN (vs. GB) Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SF) Juwan Johnson, NO (at TB) Tanner Hudson, CIN (at KC) Tyler Higbee, LAR (at NYG) Taysom Hill, NO (at TB) Cade Otton, TB (vs. NO) Will Mallory, IND (vs. LV) Noah Fant, SEA (vs. PIT) Kylen Granson, IND (vs. LV) Jonnu Smith, ATL (at CHI) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NE)

Position-by-Position Rankings:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Kickers

Team Defenses