Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Among the running backs, Travis Etienne is back in the top five despite his recent struggles. He should rebound against the Carolina Panthers. Austin Ekeler has struggled but his favorable matchup in Denver puts him back in the top 12. D’Andre Swift has moved back into the top 20, but Tony Pollard is outside of it based on his recent lack of statistical success and a brutal matchup against the Lions tough run defense.

Week 17 Running Back Rankings

Christian McCaffrey, SF (at WAS) Kyren Williams, LAR (at NYG) Rachaad White, TB (vs. NO) Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. CAR) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at DAL) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. LV) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. LAR) Raheem Mostert, MIA (at BAL) Bijan Robinson, ATL (at CHI) Alvin Kamara, NO (at TB) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at DEN) Breece Hall, NYJ (at CLE) Derrick Henry, TEN (at HOU) James Cook, BUF (vs. NE) Joe Mixon, CIN (at KC) Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. PIT) D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. ARI) Ezekiel Elliott, NE (at BUF) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. CIN) James Conner, ARI (at PHI) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at JAC) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LAC) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. DET) Aaron Jones, GB (at MIN) Najee Harris, PIT (at SEA) David Montgomery, DET (at DAL) Devin Singletary, HOU (vs. TEN) Zamir White, LV (at IND) De'Von Achane, MIA (at BAL) Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. NYJ) Ty Chandler, MIN (vs. GB) Jaylen Warren, PIT (at SEA) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. MIA) Tyjae Spears, TEN (at HOU) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. SF) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. ATL) Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. LAC) Justice Hill, BAL (vs. MIA) AJ Dillon, GB (at MIN) Chris Rodriguez, WAS (vs. SF) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at CHI) Miles Sanders, CAR (at JAC) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. ARI) Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. PIT) Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. LAC) Chase Brown, CIN (at KC) Leonard Fournette, BUF (vs. NE) Roschon Johnson, CHI (vs. ATL) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. NYJ) Rico Dowdle, DAL (vs. DET) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. GB) Emari Demercado, ARI (at CHI) Isaiah Spiller, LAC (at DEN) Ameer Abdullah, LV (at IND) Jamaal Williams, NO (at TB) Israel Abanikanda, NYJ (at CLE) Tyler Goodson, IND (vs. LV) Pierre Strong Jr., CLE (vs. NYJ) D'Ernest Johnson, JAC (vs. CAR) Kevin Harris, NE (at BUF)

