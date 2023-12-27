Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Welcome to Week 17 of the fantasy football season!

This is also the championship week of the fantasy postseason, so congratulations to everyone who reached the finals! As always. I’ve used a full-point PPR scoring system, which you can use in addition to the Week 17 edition of Start Em, Sit Em.

At Sports Illustrated, we always have you covered!

At quarterback, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott are in the top five based on great matchups against the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions, respectively. Patrick Mahomes is in the top 10 but just barely, as his numbers continue to pale in comparison to his previous high standards. Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield are also in the top 10.

Be sure to check back for updates … and good luck this week!

Week 17 Quarterback Rankings

Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. ARI) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIA) Brock Purdy, SF (at WAS) Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. DET) Justin Fields, CHI (at ATL) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at NYG Kyler Murray, ARI (at PHI) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CIN) Jordan Love, GB (at MIN) Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NO) Jared Goff, DET (at DAL) Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. LAC) Joe Flacco, CLE (vs. NYJ) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BAL) Derek Carr, NO (at TB) Geno Smith, SEA (vs. PIT) Nick Mullens, MIN (vs. GB) Jake Browning, CIN (at KC) Gardner Minshew, IND (vs. LV) Sam Howell, WAS (vs. SF) Bryce Young, CAR (at JAC) Easton Stick, LAC (at DEN) Davis Mills, HOU (vs. TEN) Tyrod Taylor, NYG (vs. LAR) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at HOU) Aidan O'Connell, LV (at IND) Mason Rudolph, PIT (at SEA) Taylor Heinicke, ATL (at CHI) C.J. Beathard, JAC (vs. CAR) Bailey Zappe, NE (at BUF) Trevor Siemien , NYJ (at CLE

Position-by-Position Rankings:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Kickers

Team Defenses