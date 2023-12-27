Week 17 Fantasy Football Injury Report

You’ve made it to the Championship!

Hopefully all of your studs will be available to help bring home the prize, but there are a few injuries that are important to monitor.

Unfortunately, TJ Hockenson, the TE2 for the season, has suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will miss the remainder of the year.

Cole Kmet, another top tight end, is also one to keep an eye on due to a knee injury. Check the waiver wire for Chigoziem Okonkwo or Juwan Johnson, both of whom have favorable matchups this weekend.

Quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to return, but Trevor Lawrence, Kenny Pickett and Will Levis are all questionable. Be sure you have a backup QB ready to go.

Be sure to check Friday’s practice reports for the most up-to-date information. Here are the players we are monitoring after Wednesday’s practice reports:

Brock Purdy (stinger)

Joe Flacco (wrist)

CJ Stroud (concussion)

Kenny Pickett (ankle)

Zach Wilson (concussion)

Will Levis (ankle)

Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)

Isaiah Pacheco (concussion)

Zack Moss (arm)

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

Josh Jacobs (knee)

Jerick McKinnon (groin) OUT

Skyy Moore (knee) OUT

Miles Sanders (toe)

Jerome Ford (wrist)

Kareem Hunt (groin)

Brian Robinson (hamstring)

Eli Mitchell (knee)

Garrett Wilson (ankle)

Christian Watson (hamstring)

Jayden Reed (toe)

Zay Jones (hamstring)

Kadarius Toney (hip)

Michael Pittman, Jr. (shoulder)

DJ Moore (ankle)

Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Marquise Brown (heel)

Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder)

Keenan Allen (heel)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle)

Courtland Sutton (concussion)

Jordan Addison (ankle)

Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ribs)

TJ Hockenson (knee)

Cole Kmet (knee)

Donald Parham (shoulder)

Michael Mayer (toe)

Hunter Henry (knee)

Greg Zeurlein (quad)