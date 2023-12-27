OFFERS
Travis Kelce Didn’t Hold Back When Asked About Throwing His Helmet in Sideline Meltdown vs. Raiders

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 11:18 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce let his frustration get the best of him during Monday’s 20–14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the Chiefs were struggling offensively in the first half, Kelce let his anger out on his helmet as he threw it to the ground on the sideline. Coach Andy Reid had a conversation with him shortly after the incident.

Kelce addressed the heated moment while speaking on his podcast New Heights, with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“He [Reid] wanted to see the fire in me, and I reacted in a bad way,” Kelce said. “And, right now I’m just not playing my best football, and I gotta f------ lock the f--- in, and be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates. I gotta keep my f------ cool, man. As a leader on this team, that’s not how you switch the momentum.”

Time to lock in and switch the momentum 🔒 @Uncrustables pic.twitter.com/ba8uBkYBJM

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 27, 2023

He then noted how the team, and especially he, needs to take more “ownership” in how they’ve been playing in recent weeks.

The Chiefs have lost three out of their last four contests to now hold a 9–6 record. Kansas City will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to attempt to bring the momentum back.

