The 'Magical' Disco Ball Diffuser That Went Viral on Social Media Is Selling by the Thousands on Amazon

It’s nearing New Year’s Eve, which means everyone’s reminiscing on 2023 trends and predicting what we can expect for the upcoming new year. If there’s one internet-famous theme we can tell is here to stay in 2024, it’s disco balls. We’re coining the new trend “discocore,” and you should expect to see it continuing to take over your feeds.

One item in particular that’s going viral on Instagram and TikTok right now for its useful yet beautiful design is the Scandinordica Disco Ball Diffuser. This handy device costs only $40 at Amazon and is surprisingly still in stock after it was featured in a TikTok video with over 1 million views in which the user called it their “newest obsession.” It also sent Instagram users into a frenzy with several calling it “magical” after this reel was posted just a day ago on the AmazonHome account. One person commented that it’s “the cutest diffuser ever” and another said, “everyone needs a little disco sparkle in their life.”

Scandinordica Disco Ball Diffuser, $40 at Amazon

It spins in a circle deflecting light just like a traditional disco ball while also offering additional benefits. Fill it with your favorite essential oils to spread a pleasant scent around the house, or fill it with filtered water and use it as a humidifier to moisturize your space. The additional hydration in the air can actually help plants thrive and relieve sore throats and cracked lips. It works well in small areas roughly 160 square feet.

The disco diffuser has four mist settings that allow you to customize how much essential oil and water is being put into the air. You can also set timers (which trigger the auto-off function), adjust rotation speed, and choose between seven fun light colors to create an even better ambiance.

It might only have about 300 five-star ratings so far, but that number is sure to go up given that over 2,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. One reviewer called it “pure magic” and added that it’s “not just a diffuser, it’s an experience.”

“This diffuser definitely stands out on the market above the rest in terms of quality and performance,” another person wrote. “What an awesome atmosphere it brings to any room with its extraordinary design. I love that it works silently without any noise whatsoever, releasing the mist of essential oils that promote such relaxation.”

The Scandinordica Disco Ball Diffuser is a popular way to get in on the glittery disco vibes, but the shiny squares that illuminate any room have also been seen on party favors, planters, table runners, and even clothes. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are among the celebrities who have been spotted wearing the nostalgic pattern and, surprisingly, Beyoncé’s exact disco ball hat from her tour announcement earlier this year can be found on Etsy starting at $395 (but hurry, it’s almost sold out).

We’ve done our due diligence and rounded up a solid list of disc ball decor that’s also worth adding to your cart to ensure you’re on-trend for 2024. After all, disco core is bound to be seen everywhere well into the new year.

Alytimes Mirror Disco Ball, $18 (was $22) at Amazon

Scandinordica Disco Ball Planter, $32 (was $36) at Amazon

Datyiiha Disco Party Table Runner, $12 at Amazon

Zhuruinin 12 Pink Disco Ball Cups, $45 (was $50) at Amazon

Hoolerry 11L Disco Ice Bucket, $18 (was $22) at Amazon