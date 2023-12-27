The Dyson shoppers call the ‘best vacuum around’ is on bigger sale now at Amazon than it was on Cyber Monday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Dyson vacuums are all about pairing a modern design with immense cleaning power but are typically costly. And while Amazon rolled out rare discounts on Dyson's vacuums for Cyber Monday, we just found one that's been purchased over 5,000 times in the last month marked down to the lowest price ever in a surprise after-Christmas sale.

Dyson’s V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner is just $400 right now—a 33% discount—which beats out the Cyber Monday (and previous lowest ever) price of $430. That makes it $200 off the regular $600 price tag, and Amazon Prime members score fast, free shipping.

You aren’t just getting a Dyson vacuum for that price, but also nine cleaning attachments and even a charging mount. Discounts on Dyson don’t generally last long, so if you’re sold, head to Amazon and score the V11 while it’s still 33% off.

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $400 (was $600) at Amazon

With a striking red and purple design, the Dyson V11 is one of the brand’s most powerful on the market but still exceptionally easy to move around. It weighs in at just 6.5-lbs, and easily converts to a handheld cleaner. Just slide off the main pole and slip on one of the included attachments, which can handle everything from pet hair to large crumbs. For just $400, you get the main detangling Motorbar cleaner head along with a crevice, hair screw, mattress, and combination tool, plus an extension hose and a stubborn dirt brush. Consider it your new favorite cleaning arsenal.

Small yet mighty, the V11 comes packed with a motor that boasts up to 125,000 rotations per minute, with the brand claiming it’s 60% more powerful than the bestselling V8 vacuum cleaner. With just one full charge, you get up to 60 minutes of run time.

Best of all, the V11 vacuum cleaner is simply controlled by a button on the top, with a small LED screen you can use to rotate through three cleaning modes and see how much cleaning time you have left on the charge as well.

When trying to describe the V11, multiple Amazon reviewers simply called it the “best vacuum ever,” and this shopper wrote: “Super lightweight. Easy to maneuver. Picks up more pet hair, dust, and dander out of our carpets than any other vacuum I’ve used. If you’re serious about cleaning, Dyson is the way to go.”

“Wonderful vacuum,” wrote another shopper who had wanted a Dyson for quite some time. “I am amazed how well it picks up dirt and pet hair. The battery lasted through my whole house… So glad I decided to take the plunge.”

At just $400, you're scoring the Dyson V11 Extra vacuum cleaner at an excellent discount. If you’ve always wanted a Dyson but were waiting for it to come down in price, this surprising after-Christmas sale is not one to miss. Especially since it beats the Cyber Monday discount by $30.

Additionally, if you’re after an even more technologically advanced Dyson, the V12 Detect with a super-power is just to $529—a 19% or $121 discount from the $650 regular price. It’s not just lighter than the V11 at 5.1-lbs, but it also features a green laser light built into its cleaning head to reveal hidden dust and debris on hard surfaces. I’ve used this one, and it turns vacuuming into a fun little game. Plus, you get five accessories and the charging dock in the box.

Like the V11 deal, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the V12 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson V12 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $529 (was $650) at Amazon

