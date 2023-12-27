OFFERS
Reese Witherspoon Soaks Up the Sun in White Swimsuit and Sunhat During Mexico Getaway

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:08 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon is soaking up the sunshine!

The Morning Show star recently jetted off to Mexico for a South of the Border holiday getaway, as she was snapped in the vacation spot of Los Cabos in a few sun-filled shots.

In photos published by Page Six on the day after Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 26, the 47-year-old appeared in a white one-piece swimsuit, which she stylishly paired with an oversized straw sunhat and jewelry.

The captures found the Legally Blonde actress smiling wide and appearing to be in jolly holiday spirits, later rocking a white cover-up dress with sunglasses and sandals, drink in hand as she leisurely took a stroll.

See the snapshots here!

It is unclear if the trip is a family excursion and if her children are in tow, however, she reportedly spent the December holiday with her kids—daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and youngest of the bunch, son Tennessee James Toth, whom she welcomed with ex-husband, Jim Toth—as evidenced by snaps shared via social media the day before.

"Merry Christmas from my family to Yours ❤️💫🎄," she captioned a photoset on Monday, Dec. 25, featuring images of herself and her kids, along with pets, a festive table spread, food, and holiday decor.

Days before the celebratory occasion, she spread "holiday joy" alongside Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern, as the two posed for a duo of shots while twinning nearly head-to-toe in sequin silver skirts, white sweaters, pointed-toe heels, red lipstick, and hoop earrings.

Next: Reese Witherspoon's Lookalike Mom and Daughter Ava Have a Date Night at 'Golden Bachelor' Finale

