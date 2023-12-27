Pocket-sized rechargeable hand warmers shoppers call a 'lifesaver' are selling fast while 62% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You likely already own a hearty winter coat, gloves, and plenty of hats, but Amazon shoppers are making it clear you should have one more winter essential on your radar: rechargeable hand warmers.

Trending on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list, a popular set of rechargeable hand warmers is a staggering 62% off, marked down from $50 to just $19. This pair of Dnaleo hand warmers are ultra-popular right now on Amazon, with over 20,000 bought in the last month.

2 Pack Dnaleao Rechargeable Hand Warmers, $19 (was $50) at Amazon

Measuring 3.27” x 0.79” x 1.81 inches, the compact hand warmers fit in the palm of your hand. or easily slide into a pants pocket. They have a dust, drop, and water-resistant design, too, which means you can take these hand warmers anywhere.

Inside each is a 4,000mAh battery that can power the hand warmer for up to 12 hours of use, and you can monitor the charge level via three LED lights. More important is the ability to adjust the temperature level, which can hit a maximum of 131 degrees Fahrenheit. These will start getting warm within a second of being powered on, and you can pick between three temperature levels.

Just like with an iPhone 15 or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you’ll recharge the Dnaleao hand warmers conveniently through a USB-C port, and two cables are included in the box.

Reviewers make it clear why so many Amazon shoppers have picked these up in the last month. One self-proclaimed “cold human” called the hand warmers the “best thing since sliced bread.”

“These are perfect! They charge up quickly and hold a charge well,” they went on. “They keep my hands so warm. I hate wearing gloves but my hands [are] like ice cubes... My husband who loves the cold even loves these things. I keep them charged and in my purse because I love them so much.”

Another reviewer called them “stupendous” and said they’ve been a “lifesaver for helping to keep my hands and pockets warm.”

So whether you’re tired of using the short-lived—and, over time, more costly—single-use hand warmers or want to upgrade your winter gear with a neat gadget, consider this two-pack of rechargeable hand warmers while they’re 62% off. You can score the Dnaleao hand warmers for just $19 at Amazon.