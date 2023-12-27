OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48

Alyssa Ray
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 4:31 a.m.

Lee Sun-kyun, who was best known for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has reportedly died. He was 48.

According to a report from the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the actor was found dead following an apparent suicide on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. local time. 

The outlet reports that police were notified after Lee left a troubling note and his car was no longer at home. "As he was pronounced dead, he wasn't taken to hospital," a fire official said, per Yonhap.

It's said Lee is survived by wife Jeon Hye-jin and their two sons.

This tragic update comes after Lee was allegedly the subject of a drug investigation, in which the actor was reportedly questioned multiple times.

In addition to his work in Parasite—in which he played the Park family patriarch, Park Dong-ik—Lee notably starred in the 2012 thriller film Helpless, the 2012 romantic comedy All About My Wife and the 2014 thriller film A Hard Day.

Yet, it was through his work in Bong Joon-ho's Parasite that he nabbed a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

He was also nominated for an International Emmy Award for his work in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

Countless fans have since paid tribute to Lee on social media. For instance, one fan penned on X (formerly Twitter), "thank you for being such a great actor, lee sun-kyun."

Another chimed in, "I can’t believe this is how we lost Lee Sun-Kyun. Such a heartbreaking way to leave this world when you had such a beautiful way of helping telling stories of loss and pain."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Next: Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State