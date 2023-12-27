NFL Fans Made So Many ‘Let’s Ride’ Jokes After Russell Wilson Reportedly Got Benched

The Denver Broncos are apparently looking to get out of the Russell Wilson business, as they will bench the quarterback for the final two games of the season due to contract reasons, per reports.

Wilson’s time in the Mile High City could be coming to a close with the move, too, as the team will face a very pricey decision with the QB in the offseason and might just decide to part ways with him.

Wilson was acquired in a trade with the Seahawks before the 2022 season and his two years with the Broncos haven’t been what the franchise or its fans had hoped for.

Speaking of fans, lots of them on social media made jokes about Wilson’s infamous “Broncos Country, let’s ride” message that went viral last year.

Broncos country “let’s hide” https://t.co/Uob5RLDF2m — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) December 27, 2023

Russell Wilson saying "Broncos Country, Let's Ride" after getting benched for Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/sBAQBlFQWm — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) December 27, 2023