Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

New ESPN Promo Likens Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story to Hallmark Romance Film

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 4 p.m.

From the looks of it, the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story is one that could potentially be getting the movie treatment in the future.

In a new promotional ad that aired on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Hallmark screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe—who has penned 24 movies for the network—explained how football this year has felt similar to a holiday movie she'd write.

“First of all, you have your leading men, wise givers of advice, quirky best friends,” she said, while players from various teams flashed across the screen. “And most importantly, an incredible story. Maybe someone’s in a new town, or starting a new job. And we see the meet-cutes, that spark. You think, ‘This is it. This is what we’ve been waiting for.’ And then, something happens that changes everything."

While further going into how the inspiration came to her from the league, Wolfe likened her films to how the NFL has been “full of twists and turns” and “moments of pure joy.” And, of course, no movie is complete without a heartwarming romantic connection that causes viewers to swoon.

The TV writer added that there has been that element of “unexpected romance” for some players, where the screen flashed to a moment of Kelce on the field, as Swift cheered him on from the stands.

“Yes, someone’s heart might get broken, and not everyone gets the big kiss at the end, but the one thing that remains, especially at Christmas, is love,” she added. “And eventually, everyone will have their storybook ending. It is Hallmark, after all.”

Only time will tell if the pop star and pro athlete's relationship will have a happy ending, or a bitter breakup!

