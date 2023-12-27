OFFERS
Luka Doncic Says Quieting the Crowd on the Road Is ’the Best Feeling in the World’

Karl Rasmussen
December 27, 2023

Luka Doncic turned in a historic performance against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas, dropping 50 points in the outing as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a big win.

Suns fans weren’t too thrilled to see Doncic bury difficult shot after difficult shot on the holiday, and they showered him with boos while he continued racking up points. 

After the game, Doncic said to reporters that he enjoys playing in that type of hostile environment and that silencing an arena full of booing fans is “the best feeling in the world.”

“It’s great. I love playing in this environment. Especially away. It’s fun for me. When you make a shot, the whole gym is quiet. That is the best feeling in the world,” Doncic said, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life

Luka Dončić on getting boos from Phoenix Suns crowd: “It’s fun for me. When you make a shot, the whole gym is quiet. So that’s the best feeling in the world.” pic.twitter.com/eWxUMdqQNA

— Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 26, 2023

Doncic outscored Phoenix’s star tandem of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on his own on Christmas. The Suns’ duo combined for just 36 points, an unusually low tally for them, while Doncic led all scorers with 50

At 24 years and 300 days old, Doncic became the sixth youngest player in NBA history to record 10,000 points during Monday’s win, and the seventh fastest to the scoring milestone in terms of amount of games played, achieving the feat in the 358th game of his career.

