Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Dec. 27
Jason Kelce Had Awkward Moment After Bashing Travis Kelce’s Christmas Gifts to Teammates

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:54 p.m.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce released the latest episode of their hit podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday and the two brothers once again showed why so many fans love hearing them talk about anything and everything each week as they couldn’t stop laughing over an awkward moment about Christmas gifts. 

This all happened when Travis Kelce told his older brother that he got his fellow Kansas City Chiefs tight ends specially made velour suits. Jason Kelce then explained that he doesn’t like velour suits because of the way they make him feel. 

That’s when things took a hilarious turn. Check this out: 

Well this is awkward 💀 @Uncrustables

NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/1oW0JJ50Cg pic.twitter.com/d9aV2LTC8A

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 27, 2023

Too good.

Fans loved it: 

"if it's from you i'll like it" HAHAHA big bro behavior https://t.co/CyhiAqmHjF

— nanaosaki (@nanaosaki1997) December 27, 2023

HAHAHAHAA THE BEST https://t.co/e5PJxaXJLz

— daisy jones ☮︎⋆𓍊𓋼⟡˙⋆✌︎︎ (@vousmevoyzezx) December 27, 2023

Now we need Jason to pull up next game in his Velour suit and flip flops. https://t.co/2RynlR8uuZ

— Brooke 🦅⛵️⚓️🐗 (@brookied820) December 27, 2023

😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/97c8ZDrArh

— 🌱💕 (@fullyhilled) December 27, 2023

💀😂 https://t.co/8scLxeEpkn

— Jordan Small (@jols98) December 27, 2023
