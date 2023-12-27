OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Hugh Jackman and Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Put on United Front for Somber Update

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:31 p.m.

A few months after they officially announced their split, Hugh Jackman and ex Deborra-Lee Furness reunited to release a somber statement regarding a personal loss.

The former couple posted an Instagram Story after the death of their dear friend Bill Granger, who was a chef and restauranteur. Jackman and Furness wrote, "We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring."

"We will miss his friendship most of all. Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines and Bunny. Rest in peace. Deb & Hugh," the statement concluded.

Jackman and Furness, who separated in September after 27 years of marriage, appeared to have been quite close with the late Australian chef. Granger passed away on Dec. 25 at the age of 54. 

The news was announced by his family on Instagram, noting that he died in a hospital near the family's current home in London, with his wife and kids by his side. The statement did not mention a cause of death.

Many other celebrities, both within the food industry and outside of it, shared dedications and messages of support after hearing about Granger's death.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote of Granger, "what a guy he was …. a wonderful human, kind calm soul….i admired everything he represented in food," while Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all❤️."

Jackman and Furness announced their separation on Sept. 15, writing in a public statement, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Since then, Jackman has been seen exploring nature in his downtime and he even made an appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game with pal Ryan Reynolds.

Next, The Way They Were: All About Hugh Jackman’s Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness Before Their Split

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State