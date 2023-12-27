How To Tell Someone You Want To Return a Gift, According to a Therapist

When the first sign of sunlight shines through the curtains on Christmas morning, parents are awakened by the excited shouting of their children, begging to see what Santa has brought them. These mornings are usually filled with curiosity and joy as the families spend time together exchanging gifts and oohing and aahing over their new electronics, clothes or other items they’ve been eyeing all year. But what happens when that anticipation turns to apprehension when someone doesn’t like their gift?



Everyone’s worst fear during the holidays can go one of two ways: you’re either stuck having to pretend you like something you actually don’t, or you find yourself watching someone become visibly uncomfortable as they open a gift you got them. Either way, it can be awkward.



Whether it's a heartfelt gift from your best friend that doesn't quite match your style or a sweater from your grandma that doesn't fit, you always want to handle the situation of wanting to return a gift with care. There’s an art to conveying your wish to return a gift, but it takes having good communication skills and lots of patience.

Is It OK To Ask Someone To Return a Gift?

If you know someone places a lot of significance on gift-giving, it’s challenging to initiate a conversation about returning something they’ve bought you. But is it okay to even bring this up? Yes! If you don’t like a gift, you’re not obligated to keep it.



However, you should read the room and remember the context of the gift. For example:

Are you at a work function for a new job where saying something could damage your relationship with coworkers?

Is the gift an experience or something where the person expects you to post pictures or provide a review?

Did you receive the gift in person, via the mail, or another delivery method?

Is the gift a handmade item or personal?

Was a gift receipt included in the package?

Traditionally, etiquette experts say exchanging or returning a gift is a big no-no. However, times have changed. It is important to note that in some cultures, not accepting a gift is considered offensive, so you should be respectful of the person’s customs as best as you can.



Even if gift-giving isn’t a significant part of someone’s culture, for others, it’s an art or a love language; it’s how they let their friends, family, coworkers, and other people in their lives they’re thinking of them. And because gift-giving is so personal and memorable to many people, discussions about returning a gift should be approached with sensitivity.



How To Tell Somone You Want To Return a Gift Without Being Rude

One bad attempt at telling someone you want to return a gift can ruin a relationship. If not done right, someone can become angry or resentful because of how you approached the conversation. You don’t want to be rude or offensive in your delivery.



First, always start by saying thank you—whether or not you like what you received. Whether you write them a card, text them or return the favor by giving them a gift, you should let them know you appreciate the thought.



Here are some ways you can the conversation after you thank the person:

“Your kindness means a lot, but I wanted to talk to you about your gift.”

“I appreciate the thought behind the gift you chose.”

“Could we talk about the gift you gave me?”

“I hope you know how much I value our relationship, and that’s why I want to talk about the gift.”

“Do you have a minute? Your gift really touches me, but I don’t think it’s right for me.”

And while there are many ways you can continue the conversation, the best way to do it is honestly. You can’t be honest without understanding the situation entirely, though.

I encourage my clients to practice dialogic listening to become more effective communicators in these situations, which helps eliminate separate points of view—creating a “we” instead of “you” and “me” in a conversation.



Approaching the gift giver to have an open-ended, creative discussion helps you both prioritize actively listening to each other’s opinions. This way, they understand why the gift isn’t right for you and that you don’t mean any harm by returning it, and you can hear their perspective on your reaction—focusing on the here and now.



If the person is offended that you don’t like the gift, ask thoughtful questions about why they’re upset. Get to the root of the problem and be authentic. While this isn’t appropriate in all cases, it is helpful to do so when the context behind the gift is essential. You never want to lose a friend or loved one over something as simple as wanting to return a present during the holidays.

What Not To Say When You Want To Return a Gift

The one thing you should most certainly refrain from doing when you want to return a gift is lie. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes—how would you feel if you spent weeks saving up for and picking out the perfect handbag for your best friend’s 30th birthday, only for them never to carry it? Probably not too great.

In fact, sometimes it’s better not to tell someone you’re returning their gift unless you think it’s necessary. You’re not obligated to inform the person who gave you the gift of all your plans for the item. Once someone gives you something, they’re relinquishing the right to dictate what happens to it—unless it’s a family heirloom or some other rare circumstance.



Overall, the best approach to letting someone know their gift wasn’t right for you is to be considerate, kind and empathetic. Don’t let an awkward conversation ruin your holiday season and prevent you from making memories with your loved ones.

