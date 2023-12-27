OFFERS
Heidi Klum Bares It All While Sunbathing on a Beach to End the Year

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 5:55 p.m.

After enjoying a fun Christmas with glitz and glam with her husband, Tom KaulitzHeidi Klum took off for a nice vacation, with the model showing it all off in a new video.

Klum shared a clip to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 26, with the 50-year-old lying down on a towel on the beach as the sun shined down on her. She wore thin black bikini bottoms and nothing on top, covering herself with her hand and arm as she flaunted her figure. 

In the clip, Klum panned up to her face to reveal her bare-faced beauty as her hair fanned out on the towel. Someone who was likely her husband sat next to her, wearing bright yellow shorts with little Mickey Mouses all over them. She added an emoji, "😎," in the caption, writing nothing else. 

Klum also shared a short video on Wednesday, Dec. 27, of the view from where she and Kaulitz went for a hike, with the expansive ocean in front of them as Klum smiled in a trendy outfit and big sunglasses. "What a beautiful beautiful day 😎🙏🏻❤️," she wrote. 

The couple appears to be in St. Barts, as shortly before her bare beach clip, Klum also revealed a glam look from the trip, with the mother of four wearing a strapless glittery dress with an extreme slit up the left side. She even recorded a runway walk in the look. 

Klum and Kaulitz shared a night that included delicious-looking drinks and what seemed to be a fun dinner, with someone cooking table-side as the waves splashed in the background. 

It's unclear how long the two will be in St. Barts, but Klum has some time off to relax before the next season of America's Got Talent.

