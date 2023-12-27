OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Favorite Kids Snack Recall Expanded Due to Lead Poisoning

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 9:58 p.m.

The FDA has provided more information regarding a recall of cinnamon fruit purée pouches that was first announced in the fall due to high levels of lead detected in the product. 

On Nov. 9, the FDA shared the full recall of all lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée. This includes the product as it's sold under other private label names of Schnucks Apple Sauce 90g pouches with cinnamon and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce.

The initial recall provided the batch numbers for the WanaBana products being recalled, while the updated recall from the start of November included the batch numbers for the brands Schnucks and Weis. The recall instructs people to immediately get rid of the product and clean up any possible spills afterward, then wash your hands.

Initially, there were only four reported illnesses, but a new update from the CDC on Dec. 22 reveals a much larger number, with 251 cases within 34 states.

The cases included in the investigation are from individuals with a reported blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher, tested within three months of consuming one of the recalled products. Someone with lead exposure could then develop lead poisoning, with symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, constipation, fatigue, anemia, and various neurological conditions, as stated by the CDC. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you think a child might've had exposure to lead, the FDA encourages you to contact a healthcare provider to get them tested. According to UPI, AustroFoods, which produced the recalled products, stated that they will reimburse people up to $150 for lead testing. 

FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones told Politico of the ongoing probe into the lead contamination of the products, "So far all of the signals we’re getting lead to an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain and we’re trying to sort of figure that out." The recalled products are connected to a facility in Ecuador that is currently being investigated. 

Jones further stated, “We’re going to chase that data and find whoever was responsible and hold them accountable."

People who have symptoms of lead poisoning or exposure from the recalled products can file a complaint or report. The company can also be contacted at support@wanabanafruits.com.

Next: Several Coke Products Recalled Over Potential Contamination

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State