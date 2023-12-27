Fans Are in Awe Over How Much Kim Kardashian's 'Twin' Daughter Chicago

There's nothing stronger than Kardashian genes!

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago proved to be the spitting image of her famous mom in a series of new photos shared online in celebration of the holidays, and fans can't get over the duo's resemblance to one another.

Kim, 43, shared the festive pics to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 26, showing off this year's Christmas looks for the whole fam all dressed in matching pastel shades—but her followers were particularly taken with the 5-year-old, who appeared to be "serving," just like her mom.

"Chi ate yall up in every picture 😍," one commenter wrote under the SKIMS founder's post, while another wrote, "Chi is your twin, she is beautiful."



"chicago is such a pretty girl! like the prettiest 😍," someone else chimed in.

"Chi is the next 'that girl!'" another commenter predicted.

But Chi, Kim's youngest daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, wasn't the only one sparkling in the family snaps, as the former pair's eldest daughter, North, 10, also smiled for some photos with her mom and siblings, including brothers Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.

Even Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian got in on the holiday photo fun, as she joined in for one of the portraits, alongside her own two children True, 5, and Tatum, 17 months.

Khloé, 39, went straight for the comment section on Kim's post, writing, "All of the babies are serving!!!!! Wow wow wow."

Another comment came from Kim's good friend Jessica Simpson, whose daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew is friends with North. "So gorgeous," the Dukes of Hazzard actress wrote under the post.

