Double UOA Scores Big In $CYTK: The Rebel's Edge
Market Rebellion
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 7 p.m.
Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Tesla's Model Y revamp, Apple appealing the smartwatch ban, a big UOA hit for Cytokinetics, and CleanSpark making waves in the Bitcoin mining space. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NBA Shocker and the Cleveland Browns. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.
