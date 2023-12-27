College Football Referee Accidentally Curses on Hot Mic in First Responder Bowl

Texas State and Rice faced off in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday night, offering college football fans a nice bit of post-Christmas action to enjoy a full Monday of NFL and NBA games.

For Texas State, it was a big day, as the Bobcats secured their first bowl win in program history, taking down the Owls 45–21.

While the Bobcats had many highlights in the game, including two pick-sixes from linebacker Brian Holloway, the moment that caught the attention of the viewing public came from one of the officials.

Early in the third quarter, Texas State called a timeout, which the official initially indicated would be a 30-second timeout. But as the camera lingered on the field waiting for play to resume, the referee’s mic jumped back into action.

“Damnit!” he could be heard saying across the loudspeaker, before clarifying that it would be a full timeout.

While it was undoubtedly a regrettable error from the referee, college football fans seemed to enjoy the bit of humanity that came through from the moment.

The ref every time he has to address the crowd. pic.twitter.com/HC1TF7IAWS — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) December 27, 2023

This poor referee at First Responder Bowl. No idea why I'm watching 😂🥺🤪😁🏈 — Rick Noland MG/CT (@RickNoland) December 27, 2023

Someone get Conference USA ref Ed Ardito a scotch and some paid time offpic.twitter.com/94nb098OhM — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) December 27, 2023

Shout out to an official just having a down-to-earth conversation with you, instead of sounding like we're going to DEFCON 2. — Only CFB (@SamHawkins1966) December 27, 2023

Every time there’s a flag I get excited to hear this guys explanation https://t.co/9YgtiekGlA — Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) December 27, 2023

bro sounds so down to earth https://t.co/SAkOWy97Mv — war eagles fan (@eb_WDE) December 27, 2023

Let he who hath never had a bad day at work cast the first stone. We’re only human.