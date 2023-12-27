OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Chiefs Legend Has Blunt Advice for Patrick Mahomes to Get Through Recent Struggles

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:05 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in uncharted territory in the Patrick Mahomes era as the offense continues to struggle going into Week 17 of the season. Not only has the team not been able to score at will like in year’s past, but Mahomes has uncharacteristically been seen getting heated during games. 

Chiefs legend and two-time All-Pro Dante Hall gave the quarterback some blunt advice when talking on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“Patrick Mahomes, I love you you’re my favorite quarterback, but I think you need to fall in love with the mundane,” Hall said. “It’s time to be check down Tom Brady.”

Hall made his case for Mahomes to stop trying to go for the big play and instead just take short gains when possible. But then he touched on Mahomes’s recent outbursts. 

"I think [Mahomes] needs to fall in love with the mundane. Yes, for 5 years we have been used to the big plays to Tyreek, to Kelce, all of that... It's time to be Checkdown Tom Brady..."

Chiefs' Hall of Famer @ogxfactor82 gives 3 pieces of advice for them on salvaging the season pic.twitter.com/WJ9FnCYp7A

— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 27, 2023

“Body language is everything,” he continued. “When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. Get back to being positive.”

It all started on Dec. 10 when the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills after a would-be game-winning touchdown was called back because wide receiver Kadarius Toney was called for being offsides. Instead of holding his teammate responsible, Mahomes went after the officials to end the game and had to be restrained. He went on to criticize the call after the game as well. 

In his team’s Week 15 win against the New England PatriotsMahomes had a frustrated outburst after his perfect pass went right off the hands of Toney and landed in the hands of linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Finally, during his team’s shocking unraveling against the Las Vegas Raiders, cameras caught him tearing into his offensive line on the sidelines before the 20–14 loss on Christmas Day. Kansas City’s pass-catchers have been the clear target of the NFL world’s criticism, but it appears Mahomes’s off-the-field response is getting some unwanted attention now on his team. 

