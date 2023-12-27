Cause of Death for Taylor Swift Fan Who Died at Brazil Concert Unveiled

New details have come to light regarding the death of the Taylor Swift fan who tragically lost her life at The Eras Tour stop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last month.

Ana Clara Benevides was attending the first of Swift's three shows at the Nilton Santos Stadium on Nov. 17, when she fell ill and collapsed, before later being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. She was 23.

A police report published Wednesday, Dec. 27 unveiled Benevides' cause of death as heat exhaustion that lead to cardiovascular and respiratory issues, per NBC News.

The report also cited "alveolar hemorrhage and polyvisceral congestion caused by diffuse exposure to heat," after the record-breaking heat wave in Rio caused the temperature inside the packed stadium to feel like nearly 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fans in the audience were struggling to get water during the show, while even Swift herself could be seen struggling to breathe in footage from the concert.

The "Bejeweled" singer, 34, postponed her second show the next night to wait out the heat wave, before returning to the stage again the following night.

She addressed the death of her fan in an emotional Instagram Story at the time, where she wrote, "I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

Swift, who said she had "very little information," on the situation at the time, called Benevides "so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even tried to talk about it," she continued in her post. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends."

"This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," the singer concluded.

During another one of Swift's shows in Brazil after the tragedy, she sang a touching tribute to the late fan with the first-ever performance of her somber song, "Bigger than the Whole Sky."

The Grammy-winner also met Benevides' family and posed for pictures with them during the final night of her shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil the following week.

Next: Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Heartfelt Video Thanking Her for Strengthening Bond With Daughter