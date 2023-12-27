OFFERS
Cam Newton Praises Jalen Hurts, Rebukes Idea He’s ‘Bitter’ About Losing Touchdown Record

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 10:41 p.m.

As a rookie in 2011, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was not yet a finished product, throwing 21 touchdowns against 17 interceptions for a 6-10 team.

However, one aspect of Newton was fully formed from the minute he set foot on an NFL field: his running ability. Newton ran for 14 touchdowns in '11, a record for a quarterback that stood until Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke it during the team's 33-25 win over the New York Giants Monday.

On Wednesday's edition of his weekly podcast, Newton was asked what he made of Hurts breaking his record—and whether it meant less given that many of Hurts' touchdowns have come via quarterback sneaks.

"Jalen is definitely a product of a situation that is favorable to his strengths, similar to what I was, too," Newton said. "When I see Jalen Hurts doing it, it doesn't make me bitter. Records are documented to be broken."

Cam Newton talks about Jalen Hurts breaking his record for most rushing touchdowns in a season 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KxlYLtfBC1

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 27, 2023

Newton has been out of football since an eight-game stint with the Panthers in 2021. His 75 career rushing touchdowns rank 26th among all players—not just quarterbacks.

"I don't pay attention to that s--t," Newton said of conversations surrounding his records. "I don't give a damn about the things that I've done... When I see Jalen Hurts doing what he's supposed to do, am I gonna say, 'Well, he had a lot of help?' Hell, no. Break all them motherf---ers."

