20 Fancy-ish Recipes for the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party at Home
If you are anything like me, you avoid going out on New Year's Eve at all costs. That doesn't necessarily mean that you don't want to celebrate and tantalize the taste buds though. Special meals don't necessarily have to be difficult to prepare and these New Year's Eve dinner at-home recipes prove it!
Related: 25 Best New Year's Eve Finger Foods
Best New Year's Eve Dinner Recipes
True, they may take a little extra time to make, but isn't that worth WOW-ing your friends and family ringing in the New Year? These are 20 of our favorite fancy dinner party meals that we hope you enjoy as much as we do!
For those who love seafood, there's Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce and Bechamel Baked Scallops. For the carnivores, try Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin or Grilled Filet with Garlic Brandy Butter. And you can never go wrong with Classic Cornish Hens and Crispy Duck a l'Orange.
Related: 35 Best Christmas Cocktails
If your New Year's Eve includes a proposal, this simple chicken supper is a must. Browned chicken breasts in a flavorful sun-dried tomato cream sauce.
Get the recipe: Marry Me Chicken
Related: 60 Best Lemon Chicken Dinners
Champagne, risotto and scallops are all fancy on their own, but on the same plate, they are WOW!
Get the recipe: Champagne Risotto with Seared Scallops and Peas
Squid ink pasta and white cream sauce give this dish a "black tie effect."
Get the recipe: Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce
This restaurant favorite is easy to make at home.
Get the recipe: Chicken Piccata
Crab and beef tenderloin are both impressive dinners, but this time they are in the same delicious dish.
Get the recipe: Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin
A delicious salmon supper, that has almost no cleanup.
Get the recipe: Parchment Baked Roasted Red Pepper Salmon
Serve every party guest their own individual tasty bird.
Get the recipe: Classic Cornish Hens
Lasagna might be comfort food, but that doesn't mean it can't feel special too.
Get the recipe: White Pesto Lasagna
Parade
You can never go wrong with a perfectly cooked prime rib supper.
Get the recipe: Classic Prime Rib
Cooking lamb is easier than you think, and this one is flavored with herbs and Dijon mustard.
Get the recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb
Related: 35 Best Ground Lamb Recipes
Goose is something that will always impress a crowd.
Get the recipe: Sweet Roasted Goose
A roasted turkey with unique flavors.
Get the recipe: Orange, Anise and Thyme Roasted Turkey
Seared scallops are then baked in a spiced white cream sauce.
Get the recipe: Bechamel Baked Scallops
Sear these in a cast iron skillet and then finish in the oven for a juicy, tender chop.
Get the recipe: Butter Sage Pork Chops
Lemon chicken might not seem fancy, but this dish proves that wrong.
Get the recipe: Cast Iron Lemon Chicken
The only thing that could make filet mignon better is some garlic butter.
Get the recipe: Garlic Butter Steak
This colorful chicken supper looks so pretty on the plate, but is budget-friendly thanks to chicken thighs.
Get the recipe: Chicken with Shallots
If you think duck is too complicated to make at home, think again!
Get the recipe: Crispy Duck a l'Orange
A traditional celebratory dinner gets a nice "bark" from a coffee crust.
Get the recipe: Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
A light, delicious pasta supper that is hands-on fun.
Get the recipe: Linguine with White Clam Sauce
Related: 101 Best Pasta Suppers
Up next, 60 Kid-Friendly Appetizers for New Year's Eve
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: