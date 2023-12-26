Viking Kai Mortensen commits to Hiram College for softball

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coming from a family of skilled athletes, Williams High School (WHS) senior Kai Mortensen has followed in their footsteps playing basketball, volleyball and softball. Now, she is taking her skills and experience outside of Arizona by committing to play softball at Hiram College in Cleveland, Ohio next year.

Beginning at a young age, Kai began playing softball in Little League and continued playing through her adolescence into high school, growing into a strong player. Because of this, she is a well-known athlete not only in Williams for WHS, but also in Flagstaff on the USA Athletics club team.

Kai began playing softball her freshman year at WHS in 2021. Pitching and playing centerfield, Kai helped the team win the Arizona 1A Championship, the first ever softball championship for WHS. Two years later, the team won the championship again with Kai pitching.

Although she enjoys playing many sports well, Kai chose to focus on honing her softball skills for her senior year.

“Softball has been my thing since I was little” Kai said. “After I got on the club team, I made that my priority.”

Kai attributes her love and skill for softball to her dad’s guidance with her and her sisters.

“We spent a lot of time pitching in the barn with my dad. He’s always been part of it,” Kai stated. “He’s just given me every opportunity that I needed to get where I need to be.”

With the softball season at WHS approaching in the spring, Kai outlined how she prepares and trains for the upcoming season. She said she is very mindful of what her body needs in order to avoid any injuries.

“It’s a constant routine,” Kai said. “If it’s not feeling good, just stop. It’s better in the long run.”

She added that in her spare time, she practices her pitching and hitting with her dad.

“I think it’s about using the resources that you have around you,” she clarified.

Playing with the USA Athletics club team out of Flagstaff in the offseason, Kai was able to focus on softball and gain the new level of experience that she was looking for to push her boundaries.

“That was a big part of it,” Kai said. “Club ball is a whole other level from high school, especially with our high school. It’s definitely where I got a higher level of experience.”

She said she is thankful to her WHS coaches for their support and commitment to her and the other players.

Kai said her love for the game pointed her toward a serious path, now landing her the position to play pitcher and utility at Hiram College.

She is looking forward to attending college and having the opportunity to play on a collegiate level.

“I’m excited to graduate and commit to one thing,” Kai said.

In August, Kai plans to move to Ohio in August and will be jumping right into practice for the season.

Hiram College is a four-year Division 3 school with a balance between athletics and education. At Hiram College, the ball season takes place all in one day, with 21 innings in total, then a more spread out season in the spring, according to Kai. With her plan to study business and entrepreneurship, she said this will give her the time needed for both her studies and softball practice.

Kai said she is grateful to have the opportunity to play multiple sports and have the support of her family and the community behind her. While she is going to miss playing with the WHS team, she is excited to take her passion for softball to new bounds, she said.