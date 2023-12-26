OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Top analyst says Nvidia stock has room to go even higher in 2024

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7:50 p.m.

The proof to many investors that 2023 was indeed the year of artificial intelligence revolves around Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report, the semiconductor firm that sells the computer chips needed to build AI-powered products. 

Nvidia beat earnings expectations every quarter of 2023 thus far, and its stock has risen in reflection of that; shares of Nvidia are up around 240%, more than triple for the year. 

The company's third-quarter beat, in which Nvidia posted $18.12 billion in revenue, well above the $16.2 billion expected by analysts, convinced several investors that Wall Street's AI excitement was more than just hype. 

Related: Human creativity persists in the era of generative AI

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the report a "jaw-dropper," and Deepwater's Gene Munster noted that the " case for the AI party to continue through 2025 is compelling."

The company said that it expects to see $20 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 

The rapid growth of Nvidia's stock, according to senior Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, represents the core worry investors have for Nvidia: longevity. 

"The numbers are getting so big so quickly you worry about sustainability," he told CNBC. "You can't prove that it won't happen."

Still, Rasgon noted that the stock is the cheapest it's been in about a decade, not because of the value it's trading at, but because of its value compared to estimates — "even though (the stock has) gone up, estimates have gone up much, much more," he said. 

And despite questions of sustainability, Rasgon is "enormously bullish" on the opportunities in AI and accelerated compute that Nvidia provides. 

More Business of AI:

"I still suspect numbers for Nvidia are going to go up," he said.

Rasgon has a $700 price target for Nvidia.

He added that, long-term, the semiconductor sector on the whole is a "great industry." 

"They are increasingly important, both functionally as well as strategically," he said. 

Nvidia has an average price target of $661, according to TipRanks. The stock has an average "buy" rating.

Shares of Nvidia rose 1% Tuesday to $493.29, not far from its 52-week high of $505.48 notched last month. 

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State