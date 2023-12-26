OFFERS
The Quick Lane Bowl TV Event Description Mesmerized College Football Fans

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 8:09 p.m.

It’s the day after Christmas and most people are enjoying a day off from work and a continuation of holiday celebrations with family and friends.

So what an opportunity to tune into a rather random college football matchup in the Quick Lane Bowl featuring Bowling Green and Minnesota!

In fact, this game was lacking such pomp and circumstance around it that television guides everywhere boasted Minnesota’s academic record in the preview of the game.

“The Golden Gophers and their good grades face a test in the Quick Lane Bowl against the Falcons. Minnesota was the only five-win program needed to complete the 82-team bowl lineup. The Gophers won the tiebreaker via their Academic Progress Rate,” the description read.

It gets better pic.twitter.com/fHVSaoFZ34

— Joe Wright (@Sctvman) December 26, 2023

As the television guide description alluded to, there were not enough 6-win teams for all the bowl games that were lined up for this winter across the sport. As such, Minnesota was allowed to compete as a 5-win team thanks to the school’s academic progress rate within its football program relative to its other 5-win peers for the 2023 season.

Long live the Quick Lane Bowl and all the wackiness that comes along with it.

Here are some of the best reactions from college football fans who came across the hysterical television description on Wednesday:

This is the most insane description I’ve ever seen for a game, and I’m here for it https://t.co/chFXY5Jlbz

— Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) December 26, 2023

Shoutout to the brainiacs up at U of M for giving me a game with a rooting interest at 1 PM on a Tuesday https://t.co/APsw9ThF2I

— Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) December 26, 2023

Minnesota players did, in fact, “go there to play school” https://t.co/iTKDo4Ju6h

— Erik S. (@esuse09) December 26, 2023

https://t.co/sqJwPdtxX3 pic.twitter.com/qNivDnt3l7

— Carl (@CarlUDo2MuchBro) December 26, 2023

https://t.co/tFadFJlJiW pic.twitter.com/vasFukCr2B

— Rhino (@Rhino184) December 26, 2023
