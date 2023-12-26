Shoppers are able to ‘significantly increase’ daily step counts with Amazon's bestselling walking pad treadmill

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As December ends and we enter 2024, you might be thinking about New Year's resolutions. One might be aiming to reach your daily step goals and although you might not be walking trails each morning, you can still get the exercise with an indoor treadmill. The good news is you don’t have to spend $500 on it.

The Sperax Walking Pad is an Amazon bestseller that is just $180 with Prime, a $120 discount from the original $300 price. Over 1,400 shoppers have given it a five-star rating for its “compact and convenient” design that fits underneath standing desks and is easy to stow away.

It weighs just 45 pounds and wheels are built into the bottom so you can move it from one room to another or slide it under a sofa. It’s ideal for all spaces, whether you live in a small apartment or have a dedicated office and workout room.

Sperax Walking Pad, $180 (was $300) at Amazon

It has a durable steel frame to support up to 320-pounds and a quiet motor that runs up to 3.6-mph, which is silent enough to use without disrupting video calls. The multi-layer belt is non-slip, shock-absorbing, and noise-reducing, making it ideal for cardio at any time of day. With an LED display, you can accurately track stats like speed, distance, time, and calories, but it can also be used to adjust settings. Plus, you can stop the machine with the included remote control.

If you’re worried about purchasing a big-ticket item like this online, take it from thousands of people who have already tried it for themselves. Several people said this is a great solution for staying active during the winter or while working from home.

“Setting up the treadmill was surprisingly easy, and I was able to start using it within minutes,” one shopper wrote. “I've noticed a significant increase in my daily step count since incorporating this treadmill into my routine, which has undoubtedly contributed to my overall well-being.”

Adding the Sperax Walking Pad to your home gym while it’s $120 off is a great way to keep up with cardio without having to brave the cold or purchase a membership, which can end up costing more in the long run.